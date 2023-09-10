Uncut: Day still not ready to declare starting quarterback following Youngstown State win

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and quarterback Kyle McCord following the team’s 35-7 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 9. Ryan Day said that he was not yet ready to name a full-time starting quarterback, despite McCord’s impressive performance. He also continued to bemoan the new clock rules while also praising the defense’s second-straight one-score performance.

Egbuka and McCord also discuss the progression of the OSU offense and what else they need to do to reach their potential.

Watch the full press conference on Ohio State’s official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=306525958637125

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt