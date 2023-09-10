Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The sky is not falling, but we at least know where the umbrella is...

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck go back and forth on a divisive Ohio State victory over FCS Youngstown State. Sure, a win is a win, but there are admittedly some questions and concerns emanating from The Shoe.

The Buckeyes defeated the Youngstown State Fighting Tressels Penguins in Week 2, however, OSU’s run game looked shaky, and their defense failed to create pressure — both for a second consecutive week. Is this Ryan Day’s team working out some kinks and/or playing tight? Or is it something a bit more troubling?

On a much more positive note, Kyle McCord seems to have taken ownership of the QB position, which could go a long way in solving some of the Buckeyes’ early season issues. The hosts discuss McCord’s Week 2 improvements, while also celebrating the return of Marvin the Martian (Harrison Jr.) and giving kudos to a stingy defense.

Overall, the guys are cautiously optimistic and eager to see what Day and company cook up in the next few weeks.

