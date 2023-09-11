 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 11, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Youngstown State v Ohio State Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State opens as 27.5-point favorites over Western Kentucky
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State stays at No. 4 in Week 3 Coaches Poll, falls in AP Poll
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Chris Olave shows out, Denzel Wards shuts down Ja’Marr Chase
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

J.K. Dobbins Will Miss Entire 2023 Season After Tearing Achilles in Baltimore Raven’s Season Opener vs. Houston Texans
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

McCord looks ready to lead; other aspects of Ohio State haven’t inspired much confidence
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Ohio State’s 35-7 win over Youngstown State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Yeah, this is going to need to improve:

5 thoughts: On clock rules, Kyle McCord and more from Ohio State’s win
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Stock Market Report: Denzel Burke is elite, Marvin Harrison is back, but things need to be cleaned up
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Five-star PG Marcus Johnson enjoys visit to ‘dream school’ Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

St. John Arena not in official Ohio State master plan for facilities
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Dominate Auburn in 2-0 Victory
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Secure First Win of Season Against Butler
Adam Eskender, The Lantern

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Finish Fourth at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
Ohio State Athletics

No. 18 Buckeyes Back In The Win Column With 6-0 Shutout of Stanford
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

