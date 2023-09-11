Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 11, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ohio State opens as 27.5-point favorites over Western Kentucky
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State stays at No. 4 in Week 3 Coaches Poll, falls in AP Poll
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Chris Olave shows out, Denzel Wards shuts down Ja’Marr Chase
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
J.K. Dobbins Will Miss Entire 2023 Season After Tearing Achilles in Baltimore Raven’s Season Opener vs. Houston Texans
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Olave already up to 112 yards in game one.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023
Special pic.twitter.com/FeLOigej4Z
McCord looks ready to lead; other aspects of Ohio State haven’t inspired much confidence
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Ohio State’s 35-7 win over Youngstown State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Yeah, this is going to need to improve:
Ohio State is 114th in the FBS in third down conversion percentage (30.43%) through two weeks.— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 10, 2023
5 thoughts: On clock rules, Kyle McCord and more from Ohio State’s win
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Stock Market Report: Denzel Burke is elite, Marvin Harrison is back, but things need to be cleaned up
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Five-star PG Marcus Johnson enjoys visit to ‘dream school’ Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
St. John Arena not in official Ohio State master plan for facilities
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Dominate Auburn in 2-0 Victory
Ohio State Athletics
GOAL!!!— The Ohio State Women’s Soccer (@OhioStateWSOC) September 10, 2023
Buckeyes take a 2-0 lead as Amanda Schlueter makes a great play and finishes for her 3rd goal of the year #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/K9u2zWHHt8
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Secure First Win of Season Against Butler
Adam Eskender, The Lantern
Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Finish Fourth at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
Ohio State Athletics
No. 18 Buckeyes Back In The Win Column With 6-0 Shutout of Stanford
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
.@ParisJohnsonJr honoring the late Dwayne Haskins in arrivals today pic.twitter.com/NMDN93KzUT— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 10, 2023
