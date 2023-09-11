Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 11, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State opens as 27.5-point favorites over Western Kentucky

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State stays at No. 4 in Week 3 Coaches Poll, falls in AP Poll

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Chris Olave shows out, Denzel Wards shuts down Ja’Marr Chase

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

J.K. Dobbins Will Miss Entire 2023 Season After Tearing Achilles in Baltimore Raven’s Season Opener vs. Houston Texans

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Olave already up to 112 yards in game one.



Special pic.twitter.com/FeLOigej4Z — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

McCord looks ready to lead; other aspects of Ohio State haven’t inspired much confidence

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Ohio State’s 35-7 win over Youngstown State

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Yeah, this is going to need to improve:

Ohio State is 114th in the FBS in third down conversion percentage (30.43%) through two weeks. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 10, 2023

5 thoughts: On clock rules, Kyle McCord and more from Ohio State’s win

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Stock Market Report: Denzel Burke is elite, Marvin Harrison is back, but things need to be cleaned up

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Five-star PG Marcus Johnson enjoys visit to ‘dream school’ Ohio State

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

St. John Arena not in official Ohio State master plan for facilities

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Dominate Auburn in 2-0 Victory

Ohio State Athletics

GOAL!!!



Buckeyes take a 2-0 lead as Amanda Schlueter makes a great play and finishes for her 3rd goal of the year #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/K9u2zWHHt8 — The Ohio State Women’s Soccer (@OhioStateWSOC) September 10, 2023

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Secure First Win of Season Against Butler

Adam Eskender, The Lantern

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Finish Fourth at Maui Jim Intercollegiate

Ohio State Athletics

No. 18 Buckeyes Back In The Win Column With 6-0 Shutout of Stanford

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...