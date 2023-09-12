Silver Bullets Podcast: Youngstown State rewind and Western Kentucky preview

Well, we did see some improvement from Ohio State’s first game to Saturday’s win over Youngstown State, but it’s fair to say that it wasn’t quite the leap many fans were hoping for in another underwhelming win against what should have been a badly overmatched opponent. The 35-7 final score would have been more palatable against Indiana on the road in the opener than an FCS school at home in the second game of the season.

We’re breaking down Saturday’s game, talking about the key plays and players, and checking in to see how close (or not) we were on our score predictions and our picks to click.

Following our game discussion, we talked about Mel Tucker’s suspension in East Lansing. The former Ohio State assistant is vehemently denying the allegations, but he won’t coach the Spartans again until the investigation is complete — and maybe not even then.

We looked through the Big Ten’s other results, searching for surprises and didn’t find any. The heavy favorites won big, while Illinois made a valiant comeback attempt at Kansas and Wisconsin was undone by a turnover that didn’t appear to me to be one.

Finally, we looked ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers have a potent passing attack that will provide a good test for Jim Knowles’ defense this weekend, while the OSU offense has to find answers for third-and-short situations and the line play must get better on both sides of the ball.

We’ll be back next week to take our deep dive into the Western Kentucky game and we’ll be looking ahead to a massive non-conference matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In fact, we’ll be here with you every week from now until the end of the 2023 Ohio State football season. We’d love to hear from you, so please reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

