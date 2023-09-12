Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 12, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State names four players of the game following Youngstown State win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Snap Counts: Devin Brown Plays Slightly More than Kyle McCord as 56 Ohio State Players See Action Against Youngstown State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Five Questions as Buckeyes shift gears for Western Kentucky
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State CB Denzel Burke in Week 2:— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2023
5 Times Targeted
Zero Yards Allowed
1 INT | 1 PBU
0.0 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/H0ObMBe2Ak
Should TreVeyon Henderson or Chip Trayanum be Ohio State’s RB1? Does it even matter
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State defense responds after slow start in home opener but still not satisfied (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Dawand Jones expected to start at right tackle for Browns in Week 2
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
@itscadendavis
Ohio State football grey unis vs michigan state / insta-itscadendavis #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #ohiostatefootball #ohiostate #ohio♬ original sound - Caden Davis
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
How did Ohio State official visit surprise Jayden Quaintance’s family?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Earns Top Honors in WHCA Preseason Voting
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Golf: McGinty Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
GARRETT WILSON IS THAT DUDE!
GARRETT WILSON IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/87CE646Gz8— SB Nation (@SBNation) September 12, 2023
