Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 12, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Youngstown State v Ohio State Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State names four players of the game following Youngstown State win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Snap Counts: Devin Brown Plays Slightly More than Kyle McCord as 56 Ohio State Players See Action Against Youngstown State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions as Buckeyes shift gears for Western Kentucky
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Should TreVeyon Henderson or Chip Trayanum be Ohio State’s RB1? Does it even matter
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State defense responds after slow start in home opener but still not satisfied (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Dawand Jones expected to start at right tackle for Browns in Week 2
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

@itscadendavis

Ohio State football grey unis vs michigan state / insta-itscadendavis #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #ohiostatefootball #ohiostate #ohio

♬ original sound - Caden Davis

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

How did Ohio State official visit surprise Jayden Quaintance’s family?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Earns Top Honors in WHCA Preseason Voting
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: McGinty Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

GARRETT WILSON IS THAT DUDE!

