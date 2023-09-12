Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 12, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State names four players of the game following Youngstown State win

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Snap Counts: Devin Brown Plays Slightly More than Kyle McCord as 56 Ohio State Players See Action Against Youngstown State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions as Buckeyes shift gears for Western Kentucky

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State CB Denzel Burke in Week 2:



5 Times Targeted

Zero Yards Allowed

1 INT | 1 PBU

0.0 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/H0ObMBe2Ak — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2023

Should TreVeyon Henderson or Chip Trayanum be Ohio State’s RB1? Does it even matter

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State defense responds after slow start in home opener but still not satisfied (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Dawand Jones expected to start at right tackle for Browns in Week 2

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

How did Ohio State official visit surprise Jayden Quaintance’s family?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Earns Top Honors in WHCA Preseason Voting

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: McGinty Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

GARRETT WILSON IS THAT DUDE!