LGHL Asks: Which Buckeye has most impressed you through two games?

I think that it is fair to say that no matter how you think the team has done thus far in the season, it probably hasn’t completely lived up to expectations. However, that doesn’t mean that a) there have not been bright spots and b) that there isn’t a chance (or even likelihood) for things to improve as early as this weekend.

So, in this week’s Buckeye fan survey, we are asking you about those two very things. As always, scroll down and pick your answers, and if there’s an option that we are missing throw it into the comments below.

Question 1: What player has most impressed you through two games?

In an effort to start things off positively, we ask you to pick one of seven players as the one who has impressed you the most. If you have someone else in mind, please feel free to throw their name in the comments at the bottom of the page.

We gave you the option of Denzel Burke, Michael Hall Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Kyle McCord, Sonny Styles, and Chip Trayanum, and I think that there is an argument to be made for each and every one of them, especially when you factor in the varying levels of expectations that were swirling for them.

I have a lot of reservations about this team still, but if they can find a way to maximize the performance of these guys, I think that they very well might be able to make up for at least some of the significant issues we’ve seen along the lines through two games.

Question 2: What is the one thing you want to see most against Western Kentucky?

Given some of the shortcomings that Ohio State players and coaches have admitted to having against Indiana and Youngstown State, this week’s contest against the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky will be vitally important as the Buckeyes attempt to work out whatever kinks they can before heading to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish on Sept. 23.

So, as they get ready to welcome in Western Kentucky, what would you most like to see the Buckeyes accomplish in Week 3. We included options from the offense doing a better job getting the ball to all of its playmakers to the secondary continuing its shutdown play against a prolific passing attack.

And while I think those are worthy things to aspire to, personally I want to see improvement across both lines — especially the offensive. That was my biggest concern coming into the season and remains so. However, everything coming out of camp led us to believe that the defensive was going to be blowing up practically every play. But, while the d-line has been more or less solid, it has not been especially disruptive. So, I will be paying close attention to the trenches this week.

If your biggest hope isn’t included in the survey below, go ahead and hit the comments.

