Uncut Podcast: Day says Ohio State officially has a QB, but also has third-down issues

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from their respective Tuesday, Sept. 12 press conferences. While it wasn’t the very first question that he was asked (as he assumed it would be), Day did confirm that Kyle McCord would be the team’s starting quarterback moving forward while still hoping to get Devin Brown in the game.

Day also addressed concerns with the offensive line’s performance in run blocking, the number of plays his offense has been able to run so far this season, and making sure that all of the offense’s weapons — Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, etc. — are getting enough touches.

Knowles addressed concerns about the defense’s ability to rush the passer, what Western Kentucky’s pass-happy offense will mean for the OSU secondary, and more.

