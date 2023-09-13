Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Storming the Hill... Toppers, not that other one. And preparing for a track meet in The Shoe.

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck look ahead to a potential shootout in The Shoe, as Ohio State hosts Western Kentucky and their high octane offense in Week 3.

The Buckeyes are once again favored to win by multiple scores, as they should be when hosting a Conference USA opponent. But the WKU Hilltoppers should be taken very seriously. Powered by a potent air raid style offense, this team atop the hill also causes plenty of turnovers on defense and has a recent history of playing Big Ten teams closely.

Will OSU’s official QB1, Kyle McCord, and the Buckeyes’ offense be able to keep up in a gridiron track meet? Will the Scarlet and Gray secondary step up and earn back their BIA moniker? And will Western Kentucky be Ryan Day and company’s sole focus?

The Hangout Boys are are cautiously optimistic and eager to see if Ohio State can settle into a rhythm - and win convincingly - before the team’s big trip to South Bend.

