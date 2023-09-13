Ohio State commit lands in top 5 of 2026 recruiting class

Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. Lands in Rivals’ Top 5

2026 Top Ten REVEAL



At No. 4 is Ohio State ( @OhioSt_Rivals ) commit CHRIS HENRY JR. (@ChrisHenryJr)



"Henry showed this summer at the Elite 11 that his upside is through the roof and he already has the physical tools to be a contributor at the highest level"



See… pic.twitter.com/KmL6MH7pk1 — Rivals (@Rivals) September 12, 2023

Six weeks ago when Chris Henry Jr. committed to the Buckeyes, everyone knew that he was an elite wide receiver. While rankings weren’t available for the 2026 class just yet, it was widely expected that the son of the late Wester Virginia and Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver would be one of the top players in his class.

Since then, he has been slotted in as the No. 8 player in 247Sports’ rankings, and on Tuesday, Rivals announced that he was the No. 4 player in the country on their initial 2026 list.

Just a sophomore at Cincinnati’s Withrow High School, Henry already stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 185 pounds. After the passing of his father, Henry was adopted by his dad’s WVU teammate and best friend Adam “Pacman” Jones. While Jones and the elder Henry never played together for the Bengals, since Pacman played the bulk of his career in Cincinnati, Henry Jr. has grown up in the backyard of the Buckeyes; which might just be what helps Brian Hartline continue his WR-recruiting dominance.

“The Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow standout has length, speed, athleticism, body control and great hands to go up and high point the football,” Rival’s recruiting director Adam Gorney wrote of Henry. “He makes catching a football look easy.”

Tony Alford Tells Marquise Davis He Should Commit Soon

From one top in-state player hailing from the southwest corner of Ohio to one in the northeast portion of the state, on Tuesday, Rival’s Jeremy Birmingham shared some insight into the recruitment of 2025 Cleveland Heights running back Marquise Davis.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior attended OSU’s home opener against Youngstown State and reportedly spent most of his time with RB coach Tony Alford, who made it very clear that he believes that Davis should make being on campus a far more frequent — even permanent — thing.

“He told me that hopefully I’ll become a Buckeye soon,” Davis told Birm. “And that I should come around more often.”

Davis is the No. 142 player in the 2025 cycle according to 247Sports Composite Ratings, he is the No. 14 running back and No. 5 player from Ohio.

Quick Hits