Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 13, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Youngstown State at Ohio State Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day names Kyle McCord Ohio State football’s starting quarterback
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Takeaways from Ryan Day’s pre-Western Kentucky press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Presser Bullets: Ohio State’s Offensive Line “Not Nearly Consistent Enough,” Kyle McCord’s “Consistency” Won Him the Quarterback Job
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

5 things we learned from OSU’s Western Kentucky week press conference
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Not a surprise, but something that I think is the right move right now:

What Kyle McCord becoming full-time starter means for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Analyzing what starting quarterback decision means for Buckeyes now
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Naming Kyle McCord Ohio State’s full-time starter is the right call at the right time
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

‘He knows that he’s one play away’: Devin Brown to work on consistency, poise as backup (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Listen to Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ full press conference:

Ohio State told touchdown called back by penalty should have stood for second straight week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Hoping Adjustment in Philosophy Pays Dividends in 2023
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Rewatch: A second look at the win vs. Youngstown State
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Andy’s Analytics: Breaking down the numbers from Ohio State-Youngstown State (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

He should be targeted every other play, imo:

B1G Thoughts: Kyle McCord is Ohio State’s QB1, Iowa still can’t hit 25
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

First Look: Ohio State’s pass defense to be tested by Western Kentucky offense
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Which Buckeye has most impressed you through two games?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

One smart cookie: Former Ohio State receiver Reggie Germany takes on a new chapter
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Golf: Shipley Headed to the Summer 2024 Master and U.S. Open
Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: Cantos Siemers Named Women’s Tennis Captain
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Tie for 10th at Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am neither a Swiftie, nor an NSYNC obsessive, but this is very pure:

