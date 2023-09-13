Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 13, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day names Kyle McCord Ohio State football’s starting quarterback
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Takeaways from Ryan Day’s pre-Western Kentucky press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Presser Bullets: Ohio State’s Offensive Line “Not Nearly Consistent Enough,” Kyle McCord’s “Consistency” Won Him the Quarterback Job
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
5 things we learned from OSU’s Western Kentucky week press conference
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Not a surprise, but something that I think is the right move right now:
️ Coach Day names Kyle McCord the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes.— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 12, 2023
: Tune in LIVE now at https://t.co/He7w8aRjdw pic.twitter.com/8OA0NgsAGe
What Kyle McCord becoming full-time starter means for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Analyzing what starting quarterback decision means for Buckeyes now
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Naming Kyle McCord Ohio State’s full-time starter is the right call at the right time
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
‘He knows that he’s one play away’: Devin Brown to work on consistency, poise as backup (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Listen to Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ full press conference:
Ohio State told touchdown called back by penalty should have stood for second straight week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Hoping Adjustment in Philosophy Pays Dividends in 2023
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Rewatch: A second look at the win vs. Youngstown State
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Andy’s Analytics: Breaking down the numbers from Ohio State-Youngstown State (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
He should be targeted every other play, imo:
Marvin Harrison Jr. reportedly recorded a speed of 22.2 MPH on Saturday, which was the FASTST in all of college football.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 12, 2023
That is faster than the fastest speed recorded in the NFL this past week (21.66 MPH) by Tyreek Hill.
And is also faster than any speed recorded in the… pic.twitter.com/jY63pJfaS4
B1G Thoughts: Kyle McCord is Ohio State’s QB1, Iowa still can’t hit 25
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
First Look: Ohio State’s pass defense to be tested by Western Kentucky offense
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Which Buckeye has most impressed you through two games?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
One smart cookie: Former Ohio State receiver Reggie Germany takes on a new chapter
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Golf: Shipley Headed to the Summer 2024 Master and U.S. Open
Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern
Women’s Tennis: Cantos Siemers Named Women’s Tennis Captain
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Tie for 10th at Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
Ohio State Athletics
