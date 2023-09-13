Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 13, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day names Kyle McCord Ohio State football’s starting quarterback

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Takeaways from Ryan Day’s pre-Western Kentucky press conference

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Presser Bullets: Ohio State’s Offensive Line “Not Nearly Consistent Enough,” Kyle McCord’s “Consistency” Won Him the Quarterback Job

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

5 things we learned from OSU’s Western Kentucky week press conference

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Not a surprise, but something that I think is the right move right now:

️ Coach Day names Kyle McCord the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes.



: Tune in LIVE now at https://t.co/He7w8aRjdw pic.twitter.com/8OA0NgsAGe — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 12, 2023

What Kyle McCord becoming full-time starter means for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Analyzing what starting quarterback decision means for Buckeyes now

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Naming Kyle McCord Ohio State’s full-time starter is the right call at the right time

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

‘He knows that he’s one play away’: Devin Brown to work on consistency, poise as backup (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Listen to Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ full press conference:

Ohio State told touchdown called back by penalty should have stood for second straight week

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles Hoping Adjustment in Philosophy Pays Dividends in 2023

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Rewatch: A second look at the win vs. Youngstown State

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Andy’s Analytics: Breaking down the numbers from Ohio State-Youngstown State (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

He should be targeted every other play, imo:

Marvin Harrison Jr. reportedly recorded a speed of 22.2 MPH on Saturday, which was the FASTST in all of college football.



That is faster than the fastest speed recorded in the NFL this past week (21.66 MPH) by Tyreek Hill.



And is also faster than any speed recorded in the… pic.twitter.com/jY63pJfaS4 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 12, 2023

B1G Thoughts: Kyle McCord is Ohio State’s QB1, Iowa still can’t hit 25

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

First Look: Ohio State’s pass defense to be tested by Western Kentucky offense

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Which Buckeye has most impressed you through two games?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

One smart cookie: Former Ohio State receiver Reggie Germany takes on a new chapter

Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Golf: Shipley Headed to the Summer 2024 Master and U.S. Open

Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: Cantos Siemers Named Women’s Tennis Captain

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Tie for 10th at Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am neither a Swiftie, nor an NSYNC obsessive, but this is very pure: