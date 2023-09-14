Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State brings in big-time recruits for football weekend

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On this episode of “Bucketheads,” we talked about the recruits that Ohio State basketball hosted at the Youngstown State football game.

The Buckeyes hosted several of the top recruits in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 recruiting classes at the first home football game of the season, and the visits seemed to be a resounding success. We talked about what goes into these visits and the culture surrounding Ohio State basketball that has helped them recruit at a high level over the past couple of years.

Then at the end, we discussed just how big of a season the 2023-24 basketball season is for the Buckeyes to aid in that recruiting process.

