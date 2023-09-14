In-state 2026 DB set to see OSU this weekend, 2025 tight end target breaks down top schools

With another home game this weekend, the opportunity to play host to more recruiting targets is once again available for Ohio State’s staff. Though it’s only Week 3 and the program’s second home contest, the Buckeyes have already welcomed a great deal of talent in the current 2024 and future recruiting classes, and this weekend will be the same story.

Making the short trek south this Saturday, in-state 2026 prospect Victor Singleton (Toledo, Ohio/Central Catholic) took to Twitter to share his latest visit plans. A 6-foot, 160 pound defensive back, Singleton does not currently have a recruiting ranking on 247Sports, but does have one offer to his name with the local Toledo Rockets being the first on his list. Having an impressive start to his sophomore season, Victor has been turning heads and making some progress towards seeing his recruitment really increase in terms of attention.

The Buckeyes know how critical it is to recruit Ohio natives, and with how well Singleton is progressing this early on, his trip to see Ohio State this weekend won’t be his only one. Playing at the same prep program as current OSU commit Marc Nave, the staff has plenty going for themselves with Toledo’s Central Catholic coaching staff, and odds are the two parties will keep in communication often.

At any rate, though this is a newer name, it’s one worth paying close attention to moving forward as the Buckeyes look to start getting involved.

I am excited to be @OhioStateFB this weekend for the game pic.twitter.com/5zpR0RyipJ — victor C/O 2026 Premier DB (@VictorSin26__) September 13, 2023

The scoop on 2025 tight end nearing decision

Earlier this month, Georgia native and 2025 tight end target Ethan Barbour (Alpharetta, Georgia/Alpharetta) released his list of five final schools before making a decision. Keeping Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, and Ohio State in the mix, Ethan is set decide between his following schools next week on Sept. 22.

A coveted four-star talent, Barbour is the No. 179 player nationally and the fourth best tight end in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Nearing his decision date though, Barbour has taken the time to break down the remaining finalists, and gives an in-depth look at why each program is still in the running for his services in a recent interview with 247Sports.

As it stands now, the odds on favorite to land his commitment is Georgia, as they are also the leader on the 247Sports Crystal Ball feature. The wait is nearly over, and though the Buckeyes are in the mix, it would take some momentum to sway this one their direction. Still, Barbour goes out of his way to share the positives Ohio State has going for them.

Top '25 TE @EthanBarbour5 will choose Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State or South Carolina on Sept. 22.



He talked about his top five, including Georgia.



"They do something special with the tight ends. They do it different than everybody else."



https://t.co/q4Tk7ic7RN pic.twitter.com/ysXq0Lr1Ob — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) September 13, 2023

Quick Hits

It’s a big recruiting weekend for football come Saturday, but Ohio State’s hoops team will also be doing some recruiting of their own as they play host to multiple targets. Starting with Louisville, Kentucky native Jayden Johnson, the four-star athlete will be making the trek north to see campus and what the Buckeyes have to offer.

A 6-foot-5, 175 pound shooting guard in the 2026 class, Johnson is already the No. 37 player nationally, tenth best player at his position and the top overall player in Kentucky for the 2026 cycle per the 247Sports Composite.

Though he currently only holds four offers from the likes of West Virginia, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, and Missouri, with his class status and athleticism, it’s really only a matter of time before other major suitors come calling. With his unofficial visit to Columbus this weekend, it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see him leave with an Ohio State offer.

Ohio State will host Top-25 2026 prospect Jayden Johnson for an unofficial visit this Saturday, he told @Stockrisers. Buckeyes having nice plethora of talent on campus this weekend. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 13, 2023

In addition to Johnson, another talented Kentucky native will be making the trip to see Ohio State. Another unofficial visit planned for this weekend, 6-foot, 160 pound point guard Taylen Kinney is set to see the Buckeyes and Holtmann. Kinney does not yet hold a ranking on his 247Sports profile, but with double-digit offers to his name already, the 2026 athlete should see that change in the near future.

Programs such as Cincinnati, Xavier, Illinois, Texas A&M, and a host of others are in the fold early on, but like the aforementioned Johnson, trips to Columbus for these two points toward the notion of both being players the coaching staff at Ohio State is definitely interested in. Odds are these are two names that you haven’t heard the last of.