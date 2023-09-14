Uncut: Justin Frye on the good and bad he’s seen from the offensive line this fall

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Justin Frye from his media availability session on Wednesday, Sept. 13. During his time with reporters, Justin goes into the areas that he feels that the offensive line has exceeded expectations through the first two games and where they need to improve. He also discusses what’s going on with holding penalties and how the Buckeyes might attack Western Kentucky on the ground this Saturday.

