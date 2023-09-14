Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 14, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Wednesday evening interviews: Frye, Walton, Egbuka, Scott, Eichenberg, Hancock

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Quick Hits: Emeka Egbuka Has “Full Confidence” in Kyle McCord, Tommy Eichenberg Thinks Ohio State’s Defensive Ends Are “Doing a Great Job” and Tim Walton Says Denzel Burke Is “Dialed In”

Chase Brown, Dan Hope, Garrick Hodge, and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Hear Justin Frye’s Wednesday night media availability:

Ohio State has a talent advantage over every team it plays; it’s time Ryan Day coaches like it

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

It’s not the clock rules that have affected Ohio State’s offense; it’s Ohio State’s lack of efficiency in 2023

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Cover Six: Is Denzel Burke back to All-American status?

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jim Knowles takeaways: On Ohio State’s third-down defense and WKU challenge

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

.@tommyeichenberg is THE best of THE best pic.twitter.com/S3Ezp2gagf — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 13, 2023

What Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said about the Buckeyes

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

“It’s a Long Time Coming”: Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Blue Smith Grateful to Finally Be Making On-Field Impact at Western Kentucky

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

What former Ohio State player suffered an injury in the NFL that hit you hardest?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

What is Western Kentucky’s mascot ‘Big Red’?

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming & Diving: Clark, Armstrong Named to 2023-24 U.S. National Team

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: Cantos Siemers Named Women’s Tennis Captain

Ohio State Athletics

