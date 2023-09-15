 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Know the Reason Why Podcast: Western Kentucky is perfect prep game for Ohio State

With Notre Dame on the horizon, the Hilltoppers serve as a great way for OSU to see where they are at.

By Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba
/ new
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the Land-Grant Podcast Network’s “Know the Reason Why,” Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba break down Ohio State’s upcoming game so that no matter whether the Buckeyes win or lose, you will be sure to know the reason why.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ohio State has a big game coming up in Week 4 as they travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame, but before they turn to the Domers, the Buckeyes will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. One of the most prolific passing teams in college football WKU appears to be a great test to see just how good the Buckeye secondary is.

On this episode of “Know the Reason Why,” Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba preview Ohio State’s Week 3 matchup and make predictions for the game.

Contact Matt Tamanini
Twitter: @BWWMatt

Connect with Justin:
Twitter: @justin_golba

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...