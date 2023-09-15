Know the Reason Why Podcast: Western Kentucky is perfect prep game for Ohio State

On the Land-Grant Podcast Network’s “Know the Reason Why,” Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba break down Ohio State’s upcoming game so that no matter whether the Buckeyes win or lose, you will be sure to know the reason why.

Ohio State has a big game coming up in Week 4 as they travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame, but before they turn to the Domers, the Buckeyes will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. One of the most prolific passing teams in college football WKU appears to be a great test to see just how good the Buckeye secondary is.

On this episode of “Know the Reason Why,” Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba preview Ohio State’s Week 3 matchup and make predictions for the game.

