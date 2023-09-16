Land-Grant Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (-29.5) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers | over/under 65

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium | 411 Woody Hayes Dr, Columbus, OH 43210

TV: FOX

Streaming: DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Fubo

Radio: 97.1 FM | 1460 AM

I have been burnt a little bit through the first two weeks of the season expecting that eventually the OSU offense will get back to its high-flying ways. They have yet to do that this season, but I am maintaining hope that with a couple of games under their belts and a full week of Kyle McCord being the full-time starting quarterback, that we will see the offense start to get back into the groove.

On the other side of the ball, I think this OSU defense is for real, and while I think they will give up more points today than they did in the first two weeks combined, I do believe that this game will show us that the squad is ready for the challenge against Sam Hartman and Notre Dame next week.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 53, Youngstown State 0

Kyle McCord: 295 yards passing

TreVeyon Henderson: 130 yards rushing

Ohio State defense: 3 interceptions

