Our streaming expert has the best ways to watch Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky for free without cable

No. 6 Ohio State is taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Fox today, but not in the Big Noon slot that fans are used to. So, if you are a little confused about how to watch the game, you’ve come to the right place.

As cord-cutting has become far more the norm than the exception across the United States, it would not be a surprise if you gave up cable or a live-streaming service following last year’s season only to realize that it’s the day of the game and you have no way to watch it.

Millions of cable customers across the country are dealing with blacked-out channels thanks to a retransmission dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar, the largest local station owner in the country, impacting over 200 channels across the country, including dozens of FOX affiliates.

All of that can make finding the best way to watch a game incredibly confusing. Fortunately for you, I am something of a streaming expert... no really, I write about streaming services for a living. So, I am going to walk you through the best — and cheapest — ways for you to stream today’s game.

How can I watch the Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky college football game?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams

Betting Line: Ohio State -29.5 | 65 o/u

Best Streaming Option for All Week 2 College Football Games: DIRECTV STREAM | 5-Day Free Trial

If you just realized that you didn’t have a way to watch this afternoon’s game on the FOX, then DIRECTV STREAM is your best option. The live TV streaming service has the only guaranteed multi-day free trial in the industry and provides the most top cable channels of all of its competitors. The basic, Entertainment package comes with all of the major network channels — all of which have college football — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. It also has ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Then, if you want to upgrade, other packages include the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, Longhorn Network, and more.

What’s great about DIRECTV STREAM’s free trial is that you are able to sign up for whatever package you want for free. You don’t have to worry about being charged for upgraded plans. So, you can simply sign up for the top-tier Premier package — which normally costs $154.99 per month — enjoy all 140 channels for five days and then cancel.

The only issue with DIRECTV STREAM is that the provider is currently locked in a carriage dispute with station owner Nexstar. So, there are a number of channels across the country that are blacked out on DIRECTV’s satellite and streaming services. So, if you are going to go with DIRECTV STREAM, make sure that you check here to see if the game(s) you want to watch are blacked out in your area.

Big Ten Network won’t be impacted by the blackout, but a lot of the other games today — and NFL opening weekend — will be.

Best Streaming Option for Week 2 College Football Games If You Have Local Blackouts: Fubo | At Least a 1-Day Free Trial

If you are unable to watch a game this weekend because of the DIRECTV/Nexstar dispute, Fubo is another good alternative. Currently, the service is only guaranteeing a one-day trial — as it is trying to discourage people from watching an entire weekend of football for free — but depending on the day and circumstances, it could be longer.

Either way, if you sign up here, you will at least be able to watch all of today’s games for free.

