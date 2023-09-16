Instant Recap Podcast: Buckeyes put it all together to blow out Western Kentucky

Ohio State hosted the Youngstown State Penguins in their home opener on Saturday and despite facing off against an FCS squad, the Buckeyes did little to inspire much confidence amongst the fans. Matt Tamanini is joined by Justin Golba to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

After a somewhat shaky start to the game on Saturday, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes absolutely blew the doors off of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to the tune of a 63-10 victory. Kyle McCord looked every part of a Buckeye starting quarterback going for 318 yards on 19-of-23 passing. Marvin Harrison Jr. was — unsurprisingly — the biggest recipient of those passes, wracking up 126 yards and a touchdown, but Emeka Egbuka was also instrumental in the victory as he accounted for two Buckeye TDs.

On the ground, TreVeyon Henderson also had a big day rushing for a pair of scores and Chip Trayanum also had one as well. The offense felt like it finally figured out the best way to operate with someone who wasn’t C.J. Stroud at the helm. After an early fumble, McCord looked confident and in control of the offense and had an impressive day before giving way to Devin Brown in the fourth quarter.

The defense also came to play, holding one of the most prolific passing offenses in college football to just 204 yards through the air and 284 overall. They also delivered WKU quarterback Austin Reed his first sack and interception of the year. In total, the Buckeye had four takeaways, including a pair that went for scores.

Overall, it was about as good of a final tuneup game as you could get before heading to South Bend next weekend.

