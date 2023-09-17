Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State finally looks like Ohio State, and Buckeye fans can breathe

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck discuss Ohio State’s first dominant performance of the season, as well as the Week 3 college football slate which saw several (other) top-10 teams ‘play with their food’ and fail to take care of business in impressive fashion.

The Buckeyes are good again! And so is Kyle McCord, as well as the OSU defense. In reality, Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky is or was what fans of the Scarlet and Gray had been hoping for all season. The hosts are cautiously optimistic that momentum carries over to next weekend and a massive matchup with Notre Dame.

Elsewhere, you know who’s not good again!? Alabama... Maybe. The Hangout Boys saw several lackluster performances outside of Columbus yesterday, and they think it is due to CFB’s growing quarterback problem. Early in the pod, the guys talk QB movement and failure, and why Ryan Day deserves credit for developing players at the most important position on the field.

Josh and Chuck close the episode with Winners, Losers, and Fantasy MVPs, a tradition like no other.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3