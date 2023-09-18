Stock Market Report: Ohio State won by a million, the secondary is on fire, and the game was at 4 p.m.?

As 100% of the people in the world predicted in July, the Ohio State Buckeyes are 3-0. Really, no matter how the Buckeyes played, outside of possibly the Indiana game, Ohio State was always going to win the first three games of the season. Now, a date with Notre Dame is looming, and the team finally look ready.

Ohio State destroyed Western Kentucky 63-10 to move to 3-0 and advance one step closer to an undefeated season — and yes, I am already thinking about that. Kyle McCord (who I mentioned as a solid investment last week, just saying) looked the part in his first start since head coach Ryan Day named him the full-time starter, going 19-of-23 for 318 yards and three touchdowns. He did lose one fumble, but he was pretty much perfect after that.

Now, as the Buckeyes head to South Bend next week, the schedule becomes no joke.

Over the next five games, Ohio State will play Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Penn State. Those five teams are a combined 14-1, and all will provide unique and challenging tests. But those games are in the future, so let’s take a look at the previous game and who you should buy into after three games.

Blue Chip Stocks

The Secondary

I am fully bought in on the secondary, and there is no chance this will come back to bite me next weekend. Zero chance.

Jokes aside, this looks like the most complete that unit has been since 2019-20. Denzel Burke looks like a locked-in All-American, Davison Igbinosun has fit in nicely, Jordan Hancock is getting better with each snap he plays and Sonny Styles is fast approaching generational talent status.

Obviously, the next challenge may be the toughest of the season, with Sam Hartman ready to test the defense and Taulia Tagovailoa, Drew Allar, and J.J. McCarthy waiting on deck. But truly for the first time in three years, I am confident this secondary unit can hang with the best of them.

Solid Investments

Davison Igbinosun

I realize I already talked about the defensive backfield above, but I think Igbinosun deserves a special mention.

Igbinosun talked a lot in the offseason about how much he has wanted to go to Ohio State since he was a little boy and felt underappreciated when he wasn’t offered by the Buckeyes in high school. He has a chip on his shoulder from that, and he plays like it. He is physical, he is fast, and he complements Burke perfectly.

Carnell Tate

There is a lot of talk about the wide receiver room, and rightfully so. They have the two best players at the position in the country. However, every game that true freshman Carnell Tate plays, he does something that reminds you that his future is as bright as anyone’s.

This week, he scored his first touchdown, jumped on a fumble to save a possession, and recorded two catches for 40 yards. Every time he touches the field, you can see he is getting more comfortable. And once he gets fully comfortable? Watch out.

Marquee non-conference games

This one is simple. I, as is everyone that is an Ohio State, Notre Dame fan, or college football fan, am so excited for the upcoming showdown. These games are so much fun to watch before conference play hits and help teams recognize weaknesses and vulnerabilities early on. Ohio State should play one top 10-15 non-conference opponent every season.

Junk Bonds

TreVeyon Henderson hurdling

I am the biggest supporter of Henderson that there is, and I think he is the key to this team’s success. So, I would like him to be on the field. Hurdling is a weird thing in football because it is an amazing athletic feat, but it doesn’t lead to much additional yardage most of the time. This week’s Henderson’s hurdle did lead to more production because he added about three yards and made a possible third-and-kind-of-long to third-and-short.

But Henderson has dealt with injuries, and once you are in the air, you are no longer in control of what happens to your body. I am hoping that fans do not get used to Henderson’s hurdling, and I hope he keeps his feet on the ground so that he can play every minute he possibly can. Because even on two feet, he is incredible to watch.

Buy/Sell

Buy: Improvement

One thing you want to see from a team is improvement, no matter who the opponent is. It is safe to say the Buckeyes have shown improvement in multiple areas in all three games so far. Now, they get to show it against a top team in the country next week.

The offense and the defense have looked better each game, and really that’s all you can ask as the season progresses.

Sell: 4 p.m. ET games

All of this is in Eastern Time. Just to get ahead of that.

This might be an unpopular opinion, but the game time of this one felt weird. The 3:30 games had already started, but it was still the afternoon, but it was almost the evening, but it wasn’t.

I feel like this should not have affected me as much as it did, but it did. I didn’t like it, and I hope they stick to Noon, 3:30, and 7:30 game times. Call me a traditionalist.