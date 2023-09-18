Ohio State hosts No. 2 TE in 2025 class, four-star RB puts Buckeyes in top 10

There was lots of positivity coming out of Columbus on Saturday afternoon following Ohio State’s 63-10 win over Western Kentucky. While the product on the field was generating a lot of buzz, the coaching staff was making sure to use the impressive showing to their advantage on the recruiting trail as well, with a handful of key prospects on hand to watch the Buckeyes beat up on the Hilltoppers.

Perhaps the biggest name in attendance this weekend was 2025 four-star tight end Nate Roberts. Making the trip from Washington, Oklahoma on his own dime, the nation’s No. 2 TE and the No. 61 overall prospect in the 2025 class arrived in Columbus with his family on Friday morning, and he got a chance to connect with Cade Stover and the rest of the Ohio State tight ends room.

“It was great to be able to hang out and see how the guys were the night before the game,” Roberts told Rivals. “I felt like I fit in perfectly with that tight end room. Me and the players have very similar personalities. The same goes for me and Coach [Keenan] Bailey.”

Roberts went on to say that he was happy with the way the Buckeyes utilized the tight end position in the game against Western Kentucky, which makes sense given that Stover finished the afternoon as Ohio State’s second-leading receiver with five catches for 90 yards.

“The trip went great,” Roberts finished. “I saw everything we wanted to see. My biggest thing that stood out for me to Ohio State was that I got the opportunity to be a Buckeye for the weekend.”

Having de-commit from Notre Dame this past summer, Roberts is in no rush to make a decision, but Bailey and the rest of the Buckeyes’ staff have to feel good about how this weekend went in their pursuit of the blue chip tight end.

One of the most intriguing guys on campus over the weekend was Miami wide receiver commit Chance Robinson. Ohio State has not been exactly hiding the fact that they are looking to flip the St. Thomas Aquinas pass-catcher from the Hurricanes, and if there is anyone capable of stealing a talented wideout from another program, it would be position coach Brian Hartline.

The Buckeyes got into the game late for Robinson, only offering the 6-foot-2 Florida product this past July, but Hartline has been going hard after the No. 25 WR and No. 140 player nationally in the 2024 class. This unofficial visit was a big step in the right direction, and reports are that all went well, but there is still a lot of work to be done here. The next step will be getting Robinson back on campus for an official visit.

In addition to Roberts and Robinson, Ohio State had a handful of other targets in the building for the matchup against the Hilltoppers, including a trio of 2026 prospects in Florida athlete Devon St. Clair, Lakota West athlete Cam Thomas, and the Buckeyes’ lone commit in the class in five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., to name a few.

Quick Hits

Ohio State made the short list for a 2025 four-star running back on Sunday, as Florida native Byron Louis dropped his top 10 schools. A 5-foot-10 ballcarrier out of American Heritage, Louis holds over two dozen offers as the No. 16 RB in the class and a top-200 prospect overall. Joining the Buckeyes on his list are Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, USC and others.