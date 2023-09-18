Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day said Ohio State played ‘fast’ and ‘violent’ against Western Kentucky

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State’s postgame press conference following the Buckeyes’ 63-10 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 16. Up first, we hear from head football coach Ryan Day who discusses the trajectory of his team and why he was so confident that they would step up their performance level against WKU. Day discusses the performance of his new starting quarterback, how his defense was able to perform so well against a prolific passing offense, and individual plays like Tyleik Williams’ touchdown and McCord’s strip-sack.

McCord also talks about his first start as the Buckeyes’ unquestioned QB1. He talked about how the game was a major confidence boost and what he thinks is his primary job as the OSU QB. Both Day and McCord also talk a little about the upcoming game against Notre Dame.

Watch the complete press conference on Ohio State Athletic’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/100064420764733/videos/902653631278598

