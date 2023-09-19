Recruits reflect on visit to Ohio State this past weekend

Ohio State is now 3-0 following an impressive victory at home over Western Kentucky. The offense, led by starting quarterback Kyle McCord, put up a season-high 63 points. While the Hilltoppers are far from the biggest opponent on Ohio State’s schedule, the Buckeyes picked a good time to find their rhythm, as the team will head to Notre Dame this weekend in a top-10 match up.

The timing of the good showing will also benefit the Buckeyes when it comes to recruiting. Ohio State played host to multiple recruits this past weekend, who saw the football team at its best. Two of the bigger names on campus this last weekend were Ohio State 2026 five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. and 2025 four-star tight end target Nate Roberts. Land-Grant Holy Land’s own Gene Ross talked on Monday’s edition of State Secret’s about Roberts’ visit and his reaction.

Ohio State’s relationship with Roberts definitely took another step Saturday, but Roberts and Henry Jr. were not the only recruits on hand for the game. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes also played host to a number of in-state prospects. It is no secret Ohio State is prioritizing recruits that hail from Ohio, and Saturday was no exception.

Below are just some of the recruits from Ohio who made the short trip to Columbus Saturday, and how they thought the visit went.

Class: 2025

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH / Elder

Size: 6-foot-2 / 225-pounds

Recruiting Interests: North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Purdue, Central Michigan, etc.

Class: 2026

Hometown: West Chester, OH / Lakota West

Size: 6-foot-2 / 200-pounds

Recruiting Interests: Akron, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Miami (OH), Michigan, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Northwestern, Pitt, Virginia Tech, etc.

Class: 2026

Hometown: Akron, OH / Archbishop Hoban

Size: 5-foot-10 / 160-pounds

Recruiting Interests: Akron, Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Temple, West Virginia, etc.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2024 four-star offensive tackle target Jordan Seaton traveled to Colorado last weekend for an official visit. The Buffs reportedly made a solid impression on Seaton, but don’t expect a commitment anytime soon. Seaton spoke with On3 following the visit on his recruitment, and may wait until December to make a decision.

Ohio State is still legitimate contenders to land Seaton, although they have not yet been able to host him on an official visit. The Buckeyes will likely need to get him on campus this season to remain contenders for his commitment.

New On3 5-star OT @JordanSeaton_ is fresh off his first visit to Colorado. He talks that, his upcoming visits, decision timeline and more: https://t.co/Rg9eOkLsvy (On3+) pic.twitter.com/gX9xU6MmhB — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) September 18, 2023

Ohio State’s football coaching staff is not the only one hitting the recruiting trail head first. The Ohio State men’s basketball team, led by Chris Holtmann, was busy this weekend offering multiple recruits, including 2025 three-star point guard Azavier Robinson, 2026 shooting guard Steven Reynolds III and 2026 point guard Taylen Kinney.