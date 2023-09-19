Silver Bullets Podcast: Western Kentucky rewind and Notre Dame preview

At long last, the Buckeyes finally looked like the Buckeyes. While Western Kentucky might not be the strongest test, it was at least nice to see Ohio State playing football that resembles what we’ve seen from the Buckeyes in recent years. The 63-10 win was a comprehensive one, although it wasn’t without its bumps in the early going. In the end, the improving Ohio State offensive line did well and the defense continues to look good. Heck, they even came up with some defensive touchdowns in this one.

We break down the lopsided win with all of the key plays and performers and check back on our score predictions and picks to click to see how we did. We actually did well this week, although we underestimated Ohio State’s ability to improve and score points.

After the recap, we were joined by Brendan McAlinden of the One Foot Down blog, which covers Notre Dame. Brendan’s encyclopedic knowledge of the Fighting Irish helps get you ready for Saturday’s Top 10 showdown in South Bend.

After our discussion with Brendan, we toured the other results from the weekend around the Big Ten. Sparty seems to be in trouble, Wisconsin is shaky at times, Northwestern is bad, and Rutgers and Maryland are both halfway to bowl eligibility.

Finally, we looked at the matchup with Notre Dame and chose the players we pick to click and made our score predictions for Saturday. We’re expecting a tight game and a little bit lower scoring matchup than your usual Ohio State contest. We’ll check back next week to see how we did in predicting this highly anticipated game between two of college football’s true bluebloods.

