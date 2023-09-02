Ohio State fans are a bunch of homers and we absolutely love it!

Throughout the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Question 1: What will Ohio State’s regular season record be?

I love that we can all be homers together. Is it probable that Ohio State goes 12-0 this season? No. Am I going to pick it to happen anyway? Yes.

The fact that just under half of the respondents said that the Buckeyes would end the regular season undefeated makes my heart happy I’m not sure that there’s any logic to it, but I don’t care. We are fans, we are supposed to have unreasonably high expectations. Then, if they happen, we can pound our chest and brag about our accidental expertise. But, if something goes wrong, we can pound our chest with ridiculous, but righteous anger over the fat of the program that we love.

Question 2: What is the result of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

This is also what I would pick on this question. Clearly, I’m never going to pick anything other than an OSU win, especially before the season begins, but obviously, I recognize that Michigan is a quality team — if you can’t admit that after the last two seasons, then you have let the rivalry poison your brain. So, beating them in November and ending the mini two-year losing stream will not be easy.

So, if I had to pick a score for the 2023 edition of The Game, I would go with the nerve-wracking, fingernail-biting score of Ohio State 100, Michigan 0.

Question 3: How will Ohio State end its 2023 season?

Let’s, and I mean this sincerely, FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!