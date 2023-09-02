Our streaming expert explains the best ways to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana for free even without cable

Did September sneak up on you? Are you looking at the calendar and asking yourself, “Self, how is the Ohio State football season starting today? Wasn’t it just the Fourth of July last week?”

If you are surprised that the Buckeyes are kicking off the season today, one thing that might have slipped your mind is how you are going to watch the game today. As cord-cutting has become far more the norm than the exception across the United States, it would not be a surprise if you gave up cable or a live-streaming service following last year’s season only to realize that it’s the day of the game and you have no way to watch it.

Fortunately for you, I am something of a streaming expert... no really, I write about streaming services for a living. So, I am going to walk you through the best — and cheapest — ways for you to stream today’s game. Also, if you want to put a little money on the game over at DraftKings Sportsbook, not only would it make what could be a blowout even more exciting, but you could make enough cash to pay for a full month of cable or streaming!

How can I watch the Ohio State vs. Indiana college football game?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell

Betting Line: Ohio State -30.5 | 59 o/v

Prop Bets: Click the link to see lines for everything from who will score first to what the largest lead of the game will be.

Best Streaming Option for CBS Games: Paramount+ | 30-Day Free Trial

Paramount+ has two streaming packages, the ad-supported Essentials tier and the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime. Since both come with a 30-day free trial, if you want to watch today’s game against the Hoosiers and all of the other football on CBS for the month of September, opt for the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. This will give you access to everything on your local CBS affiliate, plus tons of streaming exclusives, not to mention all of the original and library content from across the Paramount universe.

Best Streaming Option for All Week 1 Games: DIRECTV STREAM | 5-Day Free Trial

If just watching the games on CBS isn’t enough to keep your football appetite at bay, then DIRECTV STREAM is your best option. The live TV streaming service has the only guaranteed multi-day free trial in the industry and provides the most top cable channels of all of its competitors. The basic, Entertainment package comes with all of the major network channels — all of which have college football — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. It also has ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Then, if you want to upgrade, other packages include the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, Longhorn Network, and more.

The only issue with DIRECTV STREAM is that the provider is currently locked in a carriage dispute with station owner Nexstar. So, there are a number of channels across the country that are blacked out on DIRECTV’s satellite and streaming services. So, if you are going to go with DIRECTV STREAM, make sure that you check here to see if the game(s) you want to watch are blacked out in your area.

If you are unable to watch a game in your area on the streamer Fubo is another good alternative. Currently, the service is only guaranteeing a one-day trial — as it is trying to discourage people from watching an entire weekend of football for free. However, you can still get at least one free day if you sign up here.

