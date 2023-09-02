Landgrant Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Indiana game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-30) vs. Indiana Hoosiers | over/under 59

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bloomington, Ind.

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will open their season against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington Ind. The game will usher in a new era for both Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference. For OSU, the game will be the first start for Kyle McCord since the game against Akron in 2021 where the then-true freshman quarterback stepped in for an injured C.J. Stroud. For the B1G, the game will be the first broadcast on new TV partner CBS.

Though there are questions about Ohio State’s offensive line, the defense appears poised to take the next step toward returning to its previous status as the Silver Bullets.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 53, Indiana 13

TreVeyon Henderson: 150+ yards, 2 touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka: 100+ yards receiving

Carnell Tate: 1 touchdown

