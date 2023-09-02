 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Landgrant Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Indiana game

The only Ohio State game day podcast you need. 

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-30) vs. Indiana Hoosiers | over/under 59

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bloomington, Ind.
TV: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo
Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will open their season against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington Ind. The game will usher in a new era for both Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference. For OSU, the game will be the first start for Kyle McCord since the game against Akron in 2021 where the then-true freshman quarterback stepped in for an injured C.J. Stroud. For the B1G, the game will be the first broadcast on new TV partner CBS.

Though there are questions about Ohio State’s offensive line, the defense appears poised to take the next step toward returning to its previous status as the Silver Bullets.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 53, Indiana 13

TreVeyon Henderson: 150+ yards, 2 touchdowns
Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka: 100+ yards receiving
Carnell Tate: 1 touchdown

Contact Matt Tamanini
Twitter: @BWWMatt

Music by: epidemicsound.com

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...