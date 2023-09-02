LGHL’s 2023 Ohio State and college football season predictions

As the Ohio State football team prepares to embark on the 2021 college football season your favorite Ohio State SB Nation blog, no, not that one... not that one either... the other one. No, I’m talking about Land-Grant Holy Land. To get ready for the season, our panel of experts refuses to be silenced by the inevitable shaming at the hands of Freezing Cold Takes, and is putting their collective knowledge where their typing fingers are.
Fifteen LGHL writers and editors have made predictions about the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Big Ten Conference, and college football as a whole. Let us know who you are — and aren’t — agreeing with in the comments below. And don’t worry, we will be revisiting these come season’s end.
Who will lead Ohio State in rushing yardage this season?
TreVeyon Henderson is the likely candidate, but if he deals with injury issues like last year, Miyan Williams is a pretty darn good backup option.
How many yards will Ohio State’s rushing leader have this season?
Rushing Total Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|1,237
|Caleb Houser
|1,150
|Chip Minnich
|1,100
|Chuck Holmes
|900
|Connor Lemons
|1,050
|Dan Hessler
|971
|Gene Ross
|1,150
|Jami Jurich
|1,333
|Josh Dooley
|1,249
|Matt Tamanini
|1,417
|Megan Husslein
|1,300
|Michael Citro
|1,100
Ohio State’s single-season rushing record is 2,003 from J.K. Dobbins in 2019, Henderson went for 1,248 during his freshman season in 2021.
Who will lead Ohio State in receiving yardage this season?
Marvin Harrison Jr. is obviously the smart and safe answer, but Emeka Egbuka is pretty great too, and if defenses focus on Marv, Emeka could really benefit.
How many yards will Ohio State’s receiving leader have this season?
Receiving Total Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|1,456
|Caleb Houser
|1,300
|Chip Minnich
|1,050
|Chuck Holmes
|1,300
|Connor Lemons
|1,390
|Dan Hessler
|1,375
|Gene Ross
|1,575
|Jami Jurich
|1,789
|Josh Dooley
|1,333
|Matt Tamanini
|1,607
|Megan Husslein
|1,500
|Michael Citro
|1,250
Jaxon Smith-Njigba went for 1,606 yards in 2021, setting a new program record. Harrison Jr. had 1,263 last season.
Who will be Ohio State’s primary starting quarterback this season?
A lot of people answered this question before Ryan Day announced that Kyle McCord would start against Indiana.
How many passing yards, passing touchdowns, and interceptions will the Ohio State starting quarterback have this season?
Passing Totals Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Yardage
|TDs
|INTs
|LGHL Staff
|Yardage
|TDs
|INTs
|Brett Ludwiczak
|3,382
|28
|7
|Caleb Houser
|3,300
|35
|5
|Chip Minnich
|3,500
|25
|7
|Chuck Holmes
|2,400
|19
|8
|Connor Lemons
|3,150
|33
|8
|Dan Hessler
|2,875
|36
|8
|Gene Ross
|3,200
|40
|8
|Jami Jurich
|2,023
|15
|10
|Josh Dooley
|3,301
|34
|8
|Matt Tamanini
|2,738
|30
|6
|Megan Husslein
|4,000
|37
|8
|Michael Citro
|3,500
|37
|9
Who will lead Ohio State in tackles this season and how many will they have?
Tackle Totals Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Total
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Total
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Tommy Eichenberg
|117
|Caleb Houser
|Tommy Eichenberg
|85
|Chip Minnich
|Tommy Eichenberg
|100
|Chuck Holmes
|Tommy Eichenberg
|105
|Connor Lemons
|Tommy Eichenberg
|120
|Dan Hessler
|Tommy Eichenberg
|115
|Gene Ross
|Tommy Eichenberg
|110
|Jami Jurich
|Lathan Ransom
|92
|Josh Dooley
|Tommy Eichenberg
|125
|Matt Tamanini
|Tommy Eichenberg
|90
|Megan Husslein
|Tommy Eichenberg
|150
|Michael Citro
|Tommy Eichenberg
|96
Tommy Eichenberg led the team last season with 120 tackles; the Ohio State program record is Tom Cousineau’s 211 in 1978. Somehow, I don’t think anyone is breaking that one anytime soon.
Who will lead Ohio State in sacks this season and how many will they have?
Sack Totals Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Total
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Total
|Brett Ludwiczak
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|8.5
|Caleb Houser
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|10
|Chip Minnich
|Jack Sawyer
|8
|Chuck Holmes
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|12
|Connor Lemons
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|6
|Dan Hessler
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|6.5
|Gene Ross
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|7
|Jami Jurich
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|4.5
|Josh Dooley
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|9.5
|Matt Tamanini
|Kenyatta Jackson
|10
|Megan Husslein
|Jack Sawyer
|7
|Michael Citro
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|8
Michael Hall Jr. and Jack Sawyer tied for the team lead in 2022 with 4.5; in total, OSU had 34 sacks last year.
Who will lead Ohio State in interceptions this season and how many will they have?
Interceptions Total Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Total
|LGHL Staff
|Player
|Total
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Denzel Burke
|3
|Caleb Houser
|Denzel Burke
|3
|Chip Minnich
|Davison Igbinosun
|4
|Chuck Holmes
|Ja’Had Carter
|3
|Connor Lemons
|Jordan Hancock
|3
|Dan Hessler
|Sonny Styles
|4
|Gene Ross
|Sonny Styles
|2
|Jami Jurich
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|3
|Josh Dooley
|Jordan Hancock
|5
|Matt Tamanini
|Jordan Hancock
|6
|Megan Husslein
|Denzel Burke
|5
|Michael Citro
|Denzel Burke
|3
No Ohio State cornerback had an interception last season.
Which true freshman will end up having the biggest impact this season?
True Freshman Impact Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Carnell Tate
|Caleb Houser
|Malik Hartford
|Chip Minnich
|Arvell Reese
|Chuck Holmes
|Carnell Tate
|Connor Lemons
|Carnell Tate
|Dan Hessler
|Luke Montgomery
|Gene Ross
|Carnell Tate
|Jami Jurich
|Carnell Tate
|Josh Dooley
|Carnell Tate
|Matt Tamanini
|Malik Hartford
|Megan Husslein
|Carnell Tate
|Michael Citro
|Carnell Tate
“No one can shut up about Carnell Tate so he must be special, stay tuned!” Jami Jurich said.
“The true freshman has looked good this spring with questions along the offensive line,” Dan Hessler said of Luke Montgomery. “Ryan Day has also had a lot of positives to say about him leading up to the start of the season. I don’t think he starts Week 1, but he will see playing time as a freshman and could blossom into another Ohio State NFL first-round pick at offensive line.”
Which player that nobody is talking about will step up to make the biggest impact (non-freshman edition)?
Biggest Non-Freshman Impact Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Kenyatta Jackson
|Caleb Houser
|Brandon Inniss
|Chip Minnich
|Josh Simmons
|Chuck Holmes
|Tegra Tshabola
|Connor Lemons
|Jesse Mirco
|Dan Hessler
|Jayden Ballard
|Gene Ross
|C.J. Hicks
|Jami Jurich
|Jordan Hancock
|Josh Dooley
|Julian Fleming
|Matt Tamanini
|Joe Royer
|Megan Husslein
|Denzel Burke
|Michael Citro
|Ja'Had Carter
Based on some of these answers, your definition of “nobody is talking about” will vary.
“WR Jayden Ballard could get the playing time a lot of Buckeye fans think Tate will be getting,” Hessler said. “Ballard has game-changing speed and is more of a deep-threat WR than Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.”
What will Ohio State’s regular season record be?
Regular Season Record Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|12-0
|Caleb Houser
|11-1
|Chip Minnich
|11-1
|Chuck Holmes
|10-2
|Connor Lemons
|11-1
|Dan Hessler
|12-0
|Gene Ross
|11-1
|Jami Jurich
|11-1
|Josh Dooley
|11-1
|Matt Tamanini
|12-0
|Megan Husslein
|12-0
|Michael Citro
|11-1
What will the score of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game be and who will win?
The Game Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Winner
|Score
|LGHL Staff
|Winner
|Score
|Brett Ludwiczak
|38-31
|Ohio State
|Caleb Houser
|34-20
|Ohio State
|Chip Minnich
|35-32
|Ohio State
|Chuck Holmes
|28-20
|Michigan
|Connor Lemons
|31-28
|Michigan
|Dan Hessler
|31-27
|Ohio State
|Gene Ross
|38-31
|Michigan
|Jami Jurich
|31-30
|Ohio State
|Josh Dooley
|38-31
|Ohio State
|Matt Tamanini
|100 to -7
|Ohio State
|Megan Husslein
|45-38
|Ohio State
|Michael Citro
|34-31
|Michigan
Chuck, Connor, Gene, and Michael, you’re officially on notice.
Big Ten East Order of Finish
Big Ten East Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|LGHL Staff
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Michigan
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|Caleb Houser
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Michigan
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|Indiana
|Rutgers
|Chip Minnich
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Michigan
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|Chuck Holmes
|Michigan
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|Connor Lemons
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|Dan Hessler
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Penn State
|Michigan State
|Maryland
|Indiana
|Rutgers
|Gene Ross
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|Michigan State
|Indiana
|Jami Jurich
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Penn State
|Maryland
|Indiana
|Michigan State
|Rutgers
|Josh Dooley
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Michigan
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|Indiana
|Rutgers
|Matt Tamanini
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Penn State
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|Megan Husslein
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Penn State
|Michigan State
|Maryland
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|Michael Citro
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|Indiana
|Rutgers
Big Ten West Order of Finish
Big Ten West Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|LGHL Staff
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Illinois
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Caleb Houser
|Wisconsin
|Illinois
|Purdue
|Iowa
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|Northwestern
|Chip Minnich
|Iowa
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Illinois
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Chuck Holmes
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|Illinois
|Minnesota
|Northwestern
|Connor Lemons
|Iowa
|Wisconsin
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|Purdue
|Illinois
|Northwestern
|Dan Hessler
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Minnesota
|Purdue
|Nebraska
|Illinois
|Northwestern
|Gene Ross
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Minnesota
|Illinois
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Jami Jurich
|Wisconsin
|Illinois
|Minnesota
|Purdue
|Iowa
|Nebraska
|Northwestern
|Josh Dooley
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Illinois
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Matt Tamanini
|Wisconsin
|Illinois
|Iowa
|Purdue
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|Northwestern
|Megan Husslein
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Minnesota
|Illinois
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Michael Citro
|Iowa
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Illinois
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|Northwestern
Big Ten Postseason Awards
Big Ten Postseason Awards Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Offensive PoY
|Deffensive PoY
|Coach of the Year
|LGHL Staff
|Offensive PoY
|Deffensive PoY
|Coach of the Year
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
|Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
|Caleb Houser
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Kalen King, DB, Penn State
|Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
|Chip Minnich
|Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
|Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
|Ryan Day, Ohio State
|Chuck Holmes
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, OSU
|Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
|Connor Lemons
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
|Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
|Dan Hessler
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, OSU
|Ryan Day, Ohio State
|Gene Ross
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
|Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
|Jami Jurich
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
|Ryan Day, Ohio State
|Josh Dooley
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
|Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
|Matt Tamanini
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Abdul Carter, LB, Michigan
|Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
|Megan Husslein
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
|Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
|Michael Citro
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Kalen King, DB, Penn State
|Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for Ohio State this season?
Ohio State Out-of-Left Field Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Ohio State will have at least 3 players rush for at least 500 yards this year.
|Caleb Houser
|Dallas Hayden will finish with more rushing yards than Miyan Williams.
|Chip Minnich
|Ohio State will rely heavily upon their running game, not their passing game, for their offense this season.
|Chuck Holmes
|Three quarterbacks will start games this year.
|Connor Lemons
|At least one road game will go to overtime this season.
|Dan Hessler
|(submitted before starting QB was announced) Against what seems to popular belief right now, I think McCord wins the starting job at Ohio State and the idea of QB controversy making its way into the regular season doesn't happen. Devin Brown will get playing time later in games, but nothing more.
|Gene Ross
|Marvin Harrison Jr. wins the Heisman Trophy.
|Jami Jurich
|OSU takes the No. 2 seed in the CFP (not a crazy bold prediction) but they'll lose to No. 3-seed USC in the playoff.
|Josh Dooley
|The Buckeyes finish with a top-5 defense in both points and yards per game allowed.
|Matt Tamanini
|Ohio State will win every game of the entire season by double digits.
|Megan Husslein
|Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will have the greatest statistical season ever for any Ohio State wide receiver duo.
|Michael Citro
|Ohio State will win five games by 35 points or more.
Some of these are barely out of the batter’s box, let alone out of left field.
What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for college football this season (non-Ohio State version)?
Non-Ohio State Out-of-Left Field Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|LGHL Staff
|Prediction
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Alabama will lose at least three games this season.
|Caleb Houser
|Alabama will lose three games this season.
|Chip Minnich
|Michigan will finish third in the Big Ten East behind Ohio State and Penn State.
|Chuck Holmes
|Two Big Ten schools will make the College Football Playoff and neither will be Ohio State.
|Connor Lemons
|Oregon State upsets either Oregon or Washington late in the season.
|Dan Hessler
|Washington wins the Pac-12 and goes to the playoff over USC.
|Gene Ross
|Three Big Ten teams make the College Football Playoff.
|Jami Jurich
|Colorado will upset TCU in Week 1, Penn State will lose to Illinois to be a three-loss team, and Drake Maye wins the Heisman.
|Josh Dooley
|Alabama stinks.
|Matt Tamanini
|The College Football Playoff semifinals will feature a Week 1 rematch.
|Megan Husslein
|Notre Dame will make the CFB Playoff.
|Michael Citro
|Oregon runs the table until the national championship game.
Heisman Trophy Predictions
Hesiman Trophy Winner, Ohio State Finalist Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|Winner
|Ohio State Finalist
|LGHL Staff
|Winner
|Ohio State Finalist
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Caleb Houser
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson
|Chip Minnich
|Caleb Williams, QB, USC
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Chuck Holmes
|Michael Penix, QB, Washington
|N/A
|Connor Lemons
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Dan Hessler
|Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
|N/A
|Gene Ross
|Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord
|Jami Jurich
|Drake Maye, QB, UNC
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Josh Dooley
|Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
|N/A
|Matt Tamanini
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Megan Husslein
|Caleb Williams, QB, USC
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Michael Citro
|Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
College Football Playoff Predictions
College Football Playoff Predictions
|LGHL Staff
|No. 1 Seed
|No. 2 Seed
|No. 3 Seed
|No. 4 Seed
|Champion
|LGHL Staff
|No. 1 Seed
|No. 2 Seed
|No. 3 Seed
|No. 4 Seed
|Champion
|Brett Ludwiczak
|Georgia
|Ohio State
|Clemson
|Washington
|Ohio State
|Caleb Houser
|Georgia
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|LSU
|Ohio State
|Chip Minnich
|Georgia
|Ohio State
|Florida State
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Chuck Holmes
|Michigan
|Washington
|LSU
|Penn State
|LSU
|Connor Lemons
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Georgia
|Washington
|Alabama
|Dan Hessler
|Ohio State
|Georgia
|Florida State
|Washington
|Ohio State
|Gene Ross
|Georgia
|Michigan
|Florida State
|Ohio State
|Georgia
|Jami Jurich
|LSU
|Ohio State
|USC
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Josh Dooley
|Georgia
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|Matt Tamanini
|Ohio State
|LSU
|Florida State
|Georgia
|Ohio State
|Megan Husslein
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Notre Dame
|Ohio State
|Michael Citro
|Georgia
|Michigan
|Oregon
|Ohio State
|Georgia
