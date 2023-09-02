LGHL’s 2023 Ohio State and college football season predictions

As the Ohio State football team prepares to embark on the 2021 college football season your favorite Ohio State SB Nation blog, no, not that one... not that one either... the other one. No, I’m talking about Land-Grant Holy Land. To get ready for the season, our panel of experts refuses to be silenced by the inevitable shaming at the hands of Freezing Cold Takes, and is putting their collective knowledge where their typing fingers are.

Fifteen LGHL writers and editors have made predictions about the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Big Ten Conference, and college football as a whole. Let us know who you are — and aren’t — agreeing with in the comments below. And don’t worry, we will be revisiting these come season’s end.

Who will lead Ohio State in rushing yardage this season?

TreVeyon Henderson is the likely candidate, but if he deals with injury issues like last year, Miyan Williams is a pretty darn good backup option.

How many yards will Ohio State’s rushing leader have this season?

Rushing Total Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak 1,237 Caleb Houser 1,150 Chip Minnich 1,100 Chuck Holmes 900 Connor Lemons 1,050 Dan Hessler 971 Gene Ross 1,150 Jami Jurich 1,333 Josh Dooley 1,249 Matt Tamanini 1,417 Megan Husslein 1,300 Michael Citro 1,100

Ohio State’s single-season rushing record is 2,003 from J.K. Dobbins in 2019, Henderson went for 1,248 during his freshman season in 2021.

Who will lead Ohio State in receiving yardage this season?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is obviously the smart and safe answer, but Emeka Egbuka is pretty great too, and if defenses focus on Marv, Emeka could really benefit.

How many yards will Ohio State’s receiving leader have this season?

Receiving Total Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak 1,456 Caleb Houser 1,300 Chip Minnich 1,050 Chuck Holmes 1,300 Connor Lemons 1,390 Dan Hessler 1,375 Gene Ross 1,575 Jami Jurich 1,789 Josh Dooley 1,333 Matt Tamanini 1,607 Megan Husslein 1,500 Michael Citro 1,250

Jaxon Smith-Njigba went for 1,606 yards in 2021, setting a new program record. Harrison Jr. had 1,263 last season.

Who will be Ohio State’s primary starting quarterback this season?

A lot of people answered this question before Ryan Day announced that Kyle McCord would start against Indiana.

How many passing yards, passing touchdowns, and interceptions will the Ohio State starting quarterback have this season?

Passing Totals Predictions LGHL Staff Yardage TDs INTs LGHL Staff Yardage TDs INTs Brett Ludwiczak 3,382 28 7 Caleb Houser 3,300 35 5 Chip Minnich 3,500 25 7 Chuck Holmes 2,400 19 8 Connor Lemons 3,150 33 8 Dan Hessler 2,875 36 8 Gene Ross 3,200 40 8 Jami Jurich 2,023 15 10 Josh Dooley 3,301 34 8 Matt Tamanini 2,738 30 6 Megan Husslein 4,000 37 8 Michael Citro 3,500 37 9

Who will lead Ohio State in tackles this season and how many will they have?

Tackle Totals Prediction LGHL Staff Player Total LGHL Staff Player Total Brett Ludwiczak Tommy Eichenberg 117 Caleb Houser Tommy Eichenberg 85 Chip Minnich Tommy Eichenberg 100 Chuck Holmes Tommy Eichenberg 105 Connor Lemons Tommy Eichenberg 120 Dan Hessler Tommy Eichenberg 115 Gene Ross Tommy Eichenberg 110 Jami Jurich Lathan Ransom 92 Josh Dooley Tommy Eichenberg 125 Matt Tamanini Tommy Eichenberg 90 Megan Husslein Tommy Eichenberg 150 Michael Citro Tommy Eichenberg 96

Tommy Eichenberg led the team last season with 120 tackles; the Ohio State program record is Tom Cousineau’s 211 in 1978. Somehow, I don’t think anyone is breaking that one anytime soon.

Who will lead Ohio State in sacks this season and how many will they have?

Sack Totals Prediction LGHL Staff Player Total LGHL Staff Player Total Brett Ludwiczak J.T. Tuimoloau 8.5 Caleb Houser J.T. Tuimoloau 10 Chip Minnich Jack Sawyer 8 Chuck Holmes J.T. Tuimoloau 12 Connor Lemons J.T. Tuimoloau 6 Dan Hessler J.T. Tuimoloau 6.5 Gene Ross J.T. Tuimoloau 7 Jami Jurich J.T. Tuimoloau 4.5 Josh Dooley J.T. Tuimoloau 9.5 Matt Tamanini Kenyatta Jackson 10 Megan Husslein Jack Sawyer 7 Michael Citro J.T. Tuimoloau 8

Michael Hall Jr. and Jack Sawyer tied for the team lead in 2022 with 4.5; in total, OSU had 34 sacks last year.

Who will lead Ohio State in interceptions this season and how many will they have?

Interceptions Total Predictions LGHL Staff Player Total LGHL Staff Player Total Brett Ludwiczak Denzel Burke 3 Caleb Houser Denzel Burke 3 Chip Minnich Davison Igbinosun 4 Chuck Holmes Ja’Had Carter 3 Connor Lemons Jordan Hancock 3 Dan Hessler Sonny Styles 4 Gene Ross Sonny Styles 2 Jami Jurich J.T. Tuimoloau 3 Josh Dooley Jordan Hancock 5 Matt Tamanini Jordan Hancock 6 Megan Husslein Denzel Burke 5 Michael Citro Denzel Burke 3

No Ohio State cornerback had an interception last season.

Which true freshman will end up having the biggest impact this season?

True Freshman Impact Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak Carnell Tate Caleb Houser Malik Hartford Chip Minnich Arvell Reese Chuck Holmes Carnell Tate Connor Lemons Carnell Tate Dan Hessler Luke Montgomery Gene Ross Carnell Tate Jami Jurich Carnell Tate Josh Dooley Carnell Tate Matt Tamanini Malik Hartford Megan Husslein Carnell Tate Michael Citro Carnell Tate

“No one can shut up about Carnell Tate so he must be special, stay tuned!” Jami Jurich said.

“The true freshman has looked good this spring with questions along the offensive line,” Dan Hessler said of Luke Montgomery. “Ryan Day has also had a lot of positives to say about him leading up to the start of the season. I don’t think he starts Week 1, but he will see playing time as a freshman and could blossom into another Ohio State NFL first-round pick at offensive line.”

Which player that nobody is talking about will step up to make the biggest impact (non-freshman edition)?

Biggest Non-Freshman Impact Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak Kenyatta Jackson Caleb Houser Brandon Inniss Chip Minnich Josh Simmons Chuck Holmes Tegra Tshabola Connor Lemons Jesse Mirco Dan Hessler Jayden Ballard Gene Ross C.J. Hicks Jami Jurich Jordan Hancock Josh Dooley Julian Fleming Matt Tamanini Joe Royer Megan Husslein Denzel Burke Michael Citro Ja'Had Carter

Based on some of these answers, your definition of “nobody is talking about” will vary.

“WR Jayden Ballard could get the playing time a lot of Buckeye fans think Tate will be getting,” Hessler said. “Ballard has game-changing speed and is more of a deep-threat WR than Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.”

What will Ohio State’s regular season record be?

Regular Season Record Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak 12-0 Caleb Houser 11-1 Chip Minnich 11-1 Chuck Holmes 10-2 Connor Lemons 11-1 Dan Hessler 12-0 Gene Ross 11-1 Jami Jurich 11-1 Josh Dooley 11-1 Matt Tamanini 12-0 Megan Husslein 12-0 Michael Citro 11-1

What will the score of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game be and who will win?

The Game Predictions LGHL Staff Winner Score LGHL Staff Winner Score Brett Ludwiczak 38-31 Ohio State Caleb Houser 34-20 Ohio State Chip Minnich 35-32 Ohio State Chuck Holmes 28-20 Michigan Connor Lemons 31-28 Michigan Dan Hessler 31-27 Ohio State Gene Ross 38-31 Michigan Jami Jurich 31-30 Ohio State Josh Dooley 38-31 Ohio State Matt Tamanini 100 to -7 Ohio State Megan Husslein 45-38 Ohio State Michael Citro 34-31 Michigan

Chuck, Connor, Gene, and Michael, you’re officially on notice.

Big Ten East Order of Finish

Big Ten East Predictions LGHL Staff 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th LGHL Staff 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State Penn State Michigan Maryland Michigan State Rutgers Indiana Caleb Houser Ohio State Penn State Michigan Maryland Michigan State Indiana Rutgers Chip Minnich Ohio State Penn State Michigan Maryland Michigan State Rutgers Indiana Chuck Holmes Michigan Penn State Ohio State Maryland Michigan State Rutgers Indiana Connor Lemons Michigan Ohio State Penn State Maryland Michigan State Rutgers Indiana Dan Hessler Ohio State Michigan Penn State Michigan State Maryland Indiana Rutgers Gene Ross Michigan Ohio State Penn State Maryland Rutgers Michigan State Indiana Jami Jurich Ohio State Michigan Penn State Maryland Indiana Michigan State Rutgers Josh Dooley Ohio State Penn State Michigan Maryland Michigan State Indiana Rutgers Matt Tamanini Ohio State Michigan Penn State Maryland Michigan State Rutgers Indiana Megan Husslein Ohio State Michigan Penn State Michigan State Maryland Rutgers Indiana Michael Citro Michigan Ohio State Penn State Maryland Michigan State Indiana Rutgers

Big Ten West Order of Finish

Big Ten West Predictions LGHL Staff 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th LGHL Staff 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th Brett Ludwiczak Wisconsin Iowa Illinois Minnesota Nebraska Purdue Northwestern Caleb Houser Wisconsin Illinois Purdue Iowa Minnesota Nebraska Northwestern Chip Minnich Iowa Wisconsin Minnesota Illinois Nebraska Purdue Northwestern Chuck Holmes Wisconsin Iowa Nebraska Purdue Illinois Minnesota Northwestern Connor Lemons Iowa Wisconsin Nebraska Minnesota Purdue Illinois Northwestern Dan Hessler Wisconsin Iowa Minnesota Purdue Nebraska Illinois Northwestern Gene Ross Wisconsin Iowa Minnesota Illinois Nebraska Purdue Northwestern Jami Jurich Wisconsin Illinois Minnesota Purdue Iowa Nebraska Northwestern Josh Dooley Wisconsin Iowa Illinois Nebraska Minnesota Purdue Northwestern Matt Tamanini Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Purdue Minnesota Nebraska Northwestern Megan Husslein Wisconsin Iowa Minnesota Illinois Nebraska Purdue Northwestern Michael Citro Iowa Wisconsin Minnesota Illinois Nebraska Purdue Northwestern

Big Ten Postseason Awards

Big Ten Postseason Awards Predictions LGHL Staff Offensive PoY Deffensive PoY Coach of the Year LGHL Staff Offensive PoY Deffensive PoY Coach of the Year Brett Ludwiczak Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Caleb Houser Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Kalen King, DB, Penn State Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Chip Minnich Blake Corum, RB, Michigan Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State Ryan Day, Ohio State Chuck Holmes J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, OSU Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Connor Lemons Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Dan Hessler Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, OSU Ryan Day, Ohio State Gene Ross Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Jami Jurich Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Junior Colson, LB, Michigan Ryan Day, Ohio State Josh Dooley Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Matt Tamanini Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Abdul Carter, LB, Michigan Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Megan Husslein Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Michael Citro Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Kalen King, DB, Penn State Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for Ohio State this season?

Ohio State Out-of-Left Field Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak Ohio State will have at least 3 players rush for at least 500 yards this year. Caleb Houser Dallas Hayden will finish with more rushing yards than Miyan Williams. Chip Minnich Ohio State will rely heavily upon their running game, not their passing game, for their offense this season. Chuck Holmes Three quarterbacks will start games this year. Connor Lemons At least one road game will go to overtime this season. Dan Hessler (submitted before starting QB was announced) Against what seems to popular belief right now, I think McCord wins the starting job at Ohio State and the idea of QB controversy making its way into the regular season doesn't happen. Devin Brown will get playing time later in games, but nothing more. Gene Ross Marvin Harrison Jr. wins the Heisman Trophy. Jami Jurich OSU takes the No. 2 seed in the CFP (not a crazy bold prediction) but they'll lose to No. 3-seed USC in the playoff. Josh Dooley The Buckeyes finish with a top-5 defense in both points and yards per game allowed. Matt Tamanini Ohio State will win every game of the entire season by double digits. Megan Husslein Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will have the greatest statistical season ever for any Ohio State wide receiver duo. Michael Citro Ohio State will win five games by 35 points or more.

Some of these are barely out of the batter’s box, let alone out of left field.

What is your boldest, most out-of-left-field prediction for college football this season (non-Ohio State version)?

Non-Ohio State Out-of-Left Field Predictions LGHL Staff Prediction LGHL Staff Prediction Brett Ludwiczak Alabama will lose at least three games this season. Caleb Houser Alabama will lose three games this season. Chip Minnich Michigan will finish third in the Big Ten East behind Ohio State and Penn State. Chuck Holmes Two Big Ten schools will make the College Football Playoff and neither will be Ohio State. Connor Lemons Oregon State upsets either Oregon or Washington late in the season. Dan Hessler Washington wins the Pac-12 and goes to the playoff over USC. Gene Ross Three Big Ten teams make the College Football Playoff. Jami Jurich Colorado will upset TCU in Week 1, Penn State will lose to Illinois to be a three-loss team, and Drake Maye wins the Heisman. Josh Dooley Alabama stinks. Matt Tamanini The College Football Playoff semifinals will feature a Week 1 rematch. Megan Husslein Notre Dame will make the CFB Playoff. Michael Citro Oregon runs the table until the national championship game.

Heisman Trophy Predictions

Hesiman Trophy Winner, Ohio State Finalist Predictions LGHL Staff Winner Ohio State Finalist LGHL Staff Winner Ohio State Finalist Brett Ludwiczak Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. Caleb Houser Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson Chip Minnich Caleb Williams, QB, USC Marvin Harrison Jr. Chuck Holmes Michael Penix, QB, Washington N/A Connor Lemons Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. Dan Hessler Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State N/A Gene Ross Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord Jami Jurich Drake Maye, QB, UNC Marvin Harrison Jr. Josh Dooley Bo Nix, QB, Oregon N/A Matt Tamanini Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. Megan Husslein Caleb Williams, QB, USC Marvin Harrison Jr. Michael Citro Bo Nix, QB, Oregon Marvin Harrison Jr.

College Football Playoff Predictions