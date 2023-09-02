Instant Recap Podcast: How does Marv only have 2 catches? Defense shines, offensive playcalling struggles in 23-3 win over Indiana

Ohio State traveled to Indiana to start the season, and while they may have won, they might have created more questions than answers. Matt Tamanini is joined by Justin Golba to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

The college football season is finally here, and that means the Buckeyes are back! And so are the question marks.

Ohio State opened its 2023 season with a 23-3 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, and while a win is a win, the confidence levels that the fanbase has in the team took a hit.

To open things up, Matt and Justin discuss the offense and, specifically, the quarterback battle. Because it does not seem to be a battle. Contrary to what head coach Ryan Day said earlier in the week about Kyle McCord and Devin Brown splitting reps, McCord played 98 percent of the game. We discuss that and the five combined catches for Marvin Harrison Jr., and Emeka Egbuka.

However, not all was bad. The defense stepped up to the plate and looked great, allowing just 153 yards of total offense. The cornerbacks and Sonny Styles looked tremendous. We discuss the defense as well as our confidence levels that it will translate to better offenses.

At the end, we grade the game.

