Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Silver Bullets to battle Golden Domers during an epic weekend of college football

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck discuss the sort of loaded college football schedule that tends to cause or create a whole lot of marital and/or relationship issues. Clear the calendar, because this Saturday is dedicated to one thing and one thing only. No family plans, no trips to Home Depot.

Week 4 of the CFB season offers up an enticing slate of games, as the unofficial kickoff of conference play means ranked matchups all over the place. From sun up to sun down, the hosts plan on watching as many as humanly possible. They pick and discuss a few favorites, before turning their attention to the Buckeyes,

As if there were any question at all, Ohio State at Notre Dame is the clear and definitive marquee matchup of the weekend. The Hangout Boys preview this top-10 showdown between Silver Bullets (or the Scarlet and Gray) and Golden Domers, which will be the first real test for both teams.

How will OSU quarterback Kyle McCord perform in a hostile environment? Will either defensive line get pressure? And are these ND skill players the real deal? These are just a few of the questions Josh and Chuck attempt to answer as they preview what should be a highly entertaining contest.

