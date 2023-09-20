LGHL Asks: Which Buckeye has to have the biggest game to beat Notre Dame?

Throughout the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

The first three weeks of the football season are behind us, the prologue is over, the overture is complete, the bouche has been amused. Now it’s time for Ohio State to take a massive step up in competition. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the No. 6 Buckeyes will travel to South Bend, Indiana to face off against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

However, there are still a ton of unanswered questions remaining on both sides of the ball. But, since we are an Ohio State site, we don’t care nearly as much about ND’s uncertainties, so we are polling the faith fans of Buckeye Nation to see where their collective head is at as we get closer to the biggest game of the early season.

So, at the bottom of the page, answer the two questions in our weekly survey and if you have other thoughts beyond the options that we’ve presented, feel free to make note of them in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: Other than Kyle McCord, which player has to have a great game for Ohio State to beat Notre Dame?

Obviously, the simple answer here is always the quarterback, so we have eliminated Kyle McCord from consideration, but that still leaves a number of other players to pick from. We’ve included a couple of the offensive weapons that McCord will be counting on this Saturday, as well as the offensive lineman who has thus far been the biggest question for the Buckeyes.

On the other side of the ball, we’ve got at least one option at each level. The defensive ends have not recorded nearly as many sacks as many of the more optimistic fans had hoped coming into the year, but the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Jim Knowles believes that they are playing excellent football. Notre Dame’s offensive line is one of the best in the country, so will OSU need the ends to step up in order to get quarterback Sam Hartman out of rhythm?

Or will the team’s veteran secondary members need to provide lock-down coverage in order to shut down what could be a prolific passing attack? Let us know what you think in the survey.

Question 2: What do you think happens against Notre Dame on Saturday?

This is an easy question, perhaps not to answer accurately, but at least to comprehend. The Buckeyes opened the week as three-point favorites. Since they are the road team in this contest, that means that the Vegas oddsmakers would have them pegged as a five to six-point favorite in a neutral site game. However, this game is not being played at a neutral site, it is being played at Notre Dame Stadium.

And as I mentioned before, there are so many unanswered questions about both teams. Neither has really played a team that challenged them, though the Domers’ victory over N.C. State is probably the closest thing to it. But the Buckeyes appeared sluggish in the first two games (plus another quarter) before going full Death Star mode against Western Kentucky.

Which version of OSU is the real one? We will have to wait until Saturday to know for sure, but you can get your pick in now in the survey below.

