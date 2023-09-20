Uncut Podcast: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman knows his team much better than he did last time they faced Ohio State

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman and starting quarterback Sam Hartman from their respective Monday, Sept. 18 press conferences. In the Irish’s weekly press conference heading into their primetime matchup with Ohio State this coming Saturday, Freeman conceded that when the two teams met up last year, he was unsure of what to expect from his team, given it was the season opener and his first true game as the ND head coach.

The former Buckeye admits that he attempted to take the air out of the ball in order to keep it away from the OSU offense, but he has a much better understanding of who his team is coming into Game No. 5 of the 2023 campaign. His new quarterback, who transferred from Wake Forest this off-season, discussed how this game compares to those he played in the ACC.

Watch the complete press conference on Notre Dame Athletic’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/100064621066413/videos/1727547104374699

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt