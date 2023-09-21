Buckeyes standing pat with their defensive line recruiting plan as the 2024 cycle narrows down

It’s no secret how big this Saturday's matchup against Notre Dame is. Though the first three games of the season were important in their own right, it’s also true that each contest was a step towards building for this game. No, the Buckeyes aren’t a finished product yet or maybe even close to that, but with the team taking shape a little more each weekend, one of the most talented rosters in the college landscape looks ready for this primetime tilt.

Ryan Day and staff know this is one of the bigger opportunities this season, and while winning on the field is the first priority, the other aspects that can come with a win are pretty exciting too. Facing off in front of several recruits both Ohio State and Notre Dame are after, this is another chance where the Buckeyes can take the upper hand and show why Columbus is the place to be.

The stakes are high for just a Week 4 game, but a win here really could propel this team into a really successful season.

An in-state defensive end looks to be headed to the SEC

With 23 current commits in the 2024 recruiting class, Ohio State only has a few more spots left up for grabs. The nation’s second-ranked class, the coaching staff is looking to add a few more elite talents, and one position that will continue to see attention is the defensive line. Five-stars Justin Scott and Eddrick Houston lead the way in terms of highlighting the talent already brought in, but position coach Larry Johnson is still looking to add at least one more if the right player wants in.

Maybe shedding some light more than anything else in regard to Ohio State’s plan of action, in-state prospect Brian Robinson is trending elsewhere now more than ever. The four-star defensive end has long been a player that many have wondered why Ohio State has yet to offer, and with multiple Crystal Ball predictions submitted this week for Robinson to end up at Kentucky, it seems as if this one is final for where the Buckeyes stand.

Typically a guy ranked as the No. 93 player nationally and the seventh-best edge rusher in the class per the 247Sports Composite would see an offer from his in-state school, but the two parties have never struck a deal. For any number of reasons, whether it be a fit in the scheme, etc., the Buckeyes haven’t pulled the trigger, and that likely shows that the staff still feels good about some of their options.

At this point, it does look as if the Robinson sweepstakes is officially over, as Ohio State stands pat and the Westerville North product continues to trend toward the SEC.

Buckeyes impress 2024 receiver target

Knowing the turnover after this season could be plentiful, Ohio State is still actively recruiting a fourth receiver in this class if the right option is interested. Having the top haul of receivers in the country for the 100th consecutive season — or so it seems — Hartline really is crushing it on the trail, and wouldn’t mind landing just one more guy for his current 2024 class.

Florida’s Chance Robinson continues to be the name mentioned the most as the desired target. The current Miami commit has been on the radar for some time now, and his trip to Ohio State this past weekend looks to have gone really well as he was able to bring his family along with him.

Hinting towards how much of a priority he is for Hartline and Ohio State down the stretch, Chance took time to speak with Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts. From his quotes, it wouldn’t be a shock to see a return trip later this fall, primarily on the weekend where Penn State is in town.

If the Buckeyes can get him on campus yet again, that may be the tipping point for Ohio State to flip his commitment. Until then, it’s continued efforts to make it happen for the No. 151 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite.

Quick Hits

As it gets closer to being the 2025 class, the Buckeyes are already working tirelessly on their next cycle on the blocks. Making some headway with multiple guys on their leaderboard, on Wednesday Jeremy Birmingham of Rivals revealed that 2025 safety target Faheem Delane is in a great spot with Ohio State.

Going as far as to say the Buckeyes are currently his “favorite staff”, it looks as if the No. 48 player nationally and the fifth ranked safety per the 247Sports Composite is all about Ohio State right now. Missing out on the last few national safety targets, the Buckeyes are heavily in the mix now and would love nothing more than to lock this one down early.