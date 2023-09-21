In Conversation Podcast: Cameron Teague Robinson says sacks don’t matter, o-line is key to beating Notre Dame

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, I am in conversation with the Ohio State beat writer for The Athletic, Cameron Teague Robinson. In our conversation, we get into what Cameron has seen from the Buckeyes in the first three weeks of the season, how he thinks the team is preparing to face off against Notre Dame, and what the one thing that OSU has to do in order to beat the Irish.

We also get into the unusual relationship between Jim Knowles and Larry Johnson, whether or not sacks matter as much in modern college football, and much more.

