Uncut Podcast: Harrison Jr., McCord say Ohio State has a lot of confidence heading to Notre Dame

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from player availability sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 20. We will hear from both Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord and the best wide receiver in the country Marvin Harrison Jr. They discuss their individual and offensive preparations for this Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, what they’ve seen on film from the Irish, and how they feel now that they’ve gotten through the first quarter of the season.

Marv also discussed the fact that he played most of 2022 with a severely sprained ankle and was still able to be the best WR in the country. He did confirm that he is far more healthy now than he was last year.

