Way-too-early CFP odds heading into a loaded Week 4

We are only three weeks into the 2023 college football season (four if your team took part in Week 0), but we are looking ahead to the College Football Playoff anyway. With a huge slate on tap in Week 4, this weekend’s schedule could prove an early indication of which teams are for real and which have just been feasting on lesser competition.
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame is the headliner, but there are a ton of marquee matchups coming up this Saturday. Here is a quick list of exactly what’s in store for us on perhaps the most loaded weekend we have seen in quite some time:
- No. 4 Florida State vs. Clemson
- No, 19 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon
- No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 11 Utah
- No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Alabama
- No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State
On top of all the ranked matchups on the horizon, there are a number of other intriguing matchups on the docket as well, including Wisconsin vs. Purdue (Friday), Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati, Auburn vs. Texas A&M and more. Before these teams all start beating up on each other and we get into conference play, let’s take a look at the way-too-early betting odds for the College Football Playoff.
All lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
To Make the College Football Playoff
(Teams with better than +1000 odds)
- Georgia -240
- Michigan: -130
- Florida State: +115
- Texas: +130
- Ohio State: +170
- USC: +250
- Penn State: +340
- Washington: +400
- Notre Dame: +400
- Oregon: +450
- Oklahoma: +500
- LSU: +600
- Alabama: +750
- Clemson: +900
- Utah: +1000
To Win the National Title
(Teams with better than +3000 odds)
- Georgia: +230
- Michigan: +400
- Texas: +1000
- Ohio State: +1000
- Florida State: +1200
- USC: +1400
- Penn State: +1600
- Notre Dame: +1600
- Washington: +2800
- LSU: +3000
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...