Way-too-early CFP odds heading into a loaded Week 4

We are only three weeks into the 2023 college football season (four if your team took part in Week 0), but we are looking ahead to the College Football Playoff anyway. With a huge slate on tap in Week 4, this weekend’s schedule could prove an early indication of which teams are for real and which have just been feasting on lesser competition.

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame is the headliner, but there are a ton of marquee matchups coming up this Saturday. Here is a quick list of exactly what’s in store for us on perhaps the most loaded weekend we have seen in quite some time:

No. 4 Florida State vs. Clemson

No, 19 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon

No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 11 Utah

No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Alabama

No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State

On top of all the ranked matchups on the horizon, there are a number of other intriguing matchups on the docket as well, including Wisconsin vs. Purdue (Friday), Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati, Auburn vs. Texas A&M and more. Before these teams all start beating up on each other and we get into conference play, let’s take a look at the way-too-early betting odds for the College Football Playoff.

All lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

To Make the College Football Playoff

(Teams with better than +1000 odds)

Georgia -240

Michigan: -130

Florida State: +115

Texas: +130

Ohio State: +170

USC: +250

Penn State: +340

Washington: +400

Notre Dame: +400

Oregon: +450

Oklahoma: +500

LSU: +600

Alabama: +750

Clemson: +900

Utah: +1000

To Win the National Title

(Teams with better than +3000 odds)

Georgia: +230

Michigan: +400

Texas: +1000

Ohio State: +1000

Florida State: +1200

USC: +1400

Penn State: +1600

Notre Dame: +1600

Washington: +2800

LSU: +3000

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.