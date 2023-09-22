Know the Reason Why Podcast: Pressure on the QBs is key to beating Notre Dame

On the Land-Grant Podcast Network’s “Know the Reason Why,” Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba break down Ohio State’s upcoming game so that no matter whether the Buckeyes win or lose, you will be sure to know the reason why.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

The big game is finally almost here, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes travel to South Bend, Indiana tomorrow to take on the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in prime time. On this episode of “Know the Reason Why,” Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba preview Ohio State’s Week 4 matchup and make predictions for the game.

They both agree that keeping the pocket clean for Kyle McCord is key to the Buckeye offense having the ability to move the ball against ND, and on the other side of the ball, making things difficult for Sam Hartman will be important to proving if the defense is as good as we’ve seen through three games.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba