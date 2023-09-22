Jeremiah Smith goes off on national TV, proving he is the nation’s best 2024 prospect

Jeremiah Smith proves he’s the best yet again

Ohio State currently has the No. 1 pass catcher in America in Marvin Harrison Jr., and if there was any doubt, following a dominant performance on ESPN2 on Thursday night, there should be no question that they also have the top guy coming in following the season as well. Jeremiah Smith and his Chaminade Madonna squad took on Miami Central in a game nationally televised game last night with several Division I commits on both rosters; and while I might be biased, Smith stood out.

Scoring multiple times in a 31-28 win, Smith’s touchdowns were not only helpful in leading his team to the victory but were also highlight reel-type plays that show just how talented he really is. What makes his success even more impressive is that these types of reps are coming against some of the top high school programs in the country. While these catches would be impressive against any opponent, the caliber of talent he is facing on a weekly basis sets him atop of the country and is the reason he’s the top-ranked player and receiver in the nation for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite grades.

After the contest, Smith took time to talk with multiple reporters about his recruitment and while the in-state Florida programs — such as Miami and Florida State — are still working to flip his commitment from Ohio State, Smith has stayed committed to his word. Sure, the trips to other campuses have stirred up plenty of worry within Buckeye Nation, but in today’s recruiting world, that’s just the way it is, especially with the nation’s top player hailing from the state of Florida, which boasts multiple blue-blood programs.

Where he’s been consistent, is in saying that as long as Brian Hartline and Ryan Day are in Columbus, that is where he intends to be. At this point, you just have to try and believe that to be the case. The return trip to Ohio State that Smith made last weekend for an unofficial visit is noteworthy because it was on his own dime, and though he’s taking trips to other schools for official visits this fall, take a deep breath and appreciate how incredible he looked last night and how consistent he has been with his feelings toward Ohio State.

Quick Hits:

Though it’s an away game tomorrow night, the Buckeyes and Notre Dame are recruiting several of the same targets, which makes it a big game for both sides. For Ohio State, it’s important to play well considering many of the kids in South Bend will be coming to Columbus later this season, including Georgia defensive back Devin Williams.

The No. 62 player nationally, Williams is the seventh-ranked cornerback in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite Ratings and will be in South Bend this weekend, taking it all in. While this visit is for the Irish, Williams will be in Columbus on Oct. 21 when the Buckeyes host Penn State.

Ohio State’s creative media team continues to work its magic as it sends out graphics each week to several of the team’s biggest recruiting targets. Taking to his Twitter to share the latest, class of 2025 prospect Dante McClellan is feeling the love from the Buckeyes.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete, McClellan does not currently hold an Ohio State offer, but schools such as USC, Kentucky, Minnesota, and several others are already in the fold.

McClellan is the No. 315 player nationally and the 23rd athlete in the class per the 247Sports Composite grades and the attention from the staff is a good sign that if he continues to play well, an offer from the in-state power may be in the near future.