In Conversation: Joshua Perry thinks pressure is the key to Ohio State beating Notre Dame

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanin is in conversation with former Ohio State linebacker turned media darling, Joshua Perry. In addition to being an integral part of NBC and Peacock’s Big Ten college football coverage, on Monday, Sept. 25, alongside former Michigan tight end and current Big Ten Network CFB analyst Jake Butt, Perry will premiere a new show on Stadium called “Red Corner Blue Corner.”

The two good friends from opposite sides of the best rivalry in sports will break down, discuss, and debate everything going on in the Big Ten.

Matt and Joshua also preview Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame and Perry gives his keys to the the Buckeyes pulling off the road victory.

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com