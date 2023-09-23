OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
The non-conference game everyone had scheduled on their calendar has finally arrived, as Ohio State vs. Notre Dame highlights an incredible slate of college football action in Week 4. While the outcome against the Fighting Irish won’t ultimately determine if the Buckeyes have a successful season or not, it will be a good indicator of whether or not Ryan Day’s group is legit — and more importantly, if they have a chance to beat Michigan this year. A win on Saturday would give Ohio State a ton of confidence as they head into Big Ten play.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Football Podcasts
- In Conversation: Joshua Perry thinks pressure is key to Ohio State beating Notre Dame
- Know the Reason Why: Pressure on the QBs is key to beating Notre Dame
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Silver Bullets battle Golden Domers during epic CFB weekend
- Uncut: Harrison Jr., McCord say OSU has a lot of confidence heading to Notre Dame
- In Conversation: Sacks don’t matter, O-line is key to beating Notre Dame
- Uncut: Marcus Freeman knows his team much better than last time they faced OSU
- Silver Bullets: Western Kentucky rewind and Notre Dame preview
- Uncut: Ryan Day says Ohio State has confidence heading into Notre Dame game
Previews
- Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: 2023 game preview and prediction
- Five stats that could spell the difference in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
- Three Things To Watch from Notre Dame
- Bold predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Sports Betting
- Ohio State opens as 3-point favorites over Notre Dame
- Week 4 Big Ten games
- Week 4 national games
- Way-too-early CFP odds heading into a loaded Week 4
Basketball
- Will the Buckeyes hit an over of 13.5 conference wins this season?
- Initial thoughts on Ohio State men’s basketball Big Ten schedule
- Big Ten schedule released for Ohio State women’s basketball
- Ohio State women’s basketball’s way-too-early March Madness prediction
- Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team Previews: Indiana Hoosiers
- Ohio State women’s basketball takes big leap in Brazil
Recruiting
- Jeremiah Smith goes off on national TV, shows he is the nation’s best 2024 prospect
- Buckeyes standing pat with their defensive line recruiting in 2024
- Recruits reflect on visit to Ohio State this past weekend
- Ohio State hosts No. 2 TE in 2025 class, four-star RB puts Buckeyes in top 10
Ask LGHL
Other Columns
- This Kyle McCord kid might be pretty good after all...
- Cover Six: Sacks are overrated, pressure is king
- Kyle McCord showed Saturday why he deserves to be QB1
- What Ohio State game were you most nervous heading into?
- B1G Thoughts: A return to dominance just in the nick of time
- What’s your favorite Irish thing that is not related to Notre Dame?
