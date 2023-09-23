Our streaming expert has the best ways to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame for free without cable

For the first time this season, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes are taking a step up in competition as they travel to South Bend, Indiana to face off with Marcus Freeman’s No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game is the centerpiece to an absolutely fantastic day of college football that fans will not want to miss.

However, as cord-cutting has become far more the norm than the exception across the United States, it would not be a surprise if you gave up cable or a live-streaming service following last year’s season only to realize that it’s the day of the game and you have no way to watch it.

And I know it can be incredibly confusing to find the best way to watch a game in today’s entertainment landscape. Fortunately for you, I am something of a streaming expert... no really, I write about streaming services for a living. So, I am going to walk you through the best — and cheapest — ways for you to stream today’s game.

How can I watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame college football game?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kathryn Tappen

Betting Line: Ohio State -3.5 | 55.5 o/u

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Best Streaming Option to Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: DIRECTV STREAM | 5-Day Free Trial

Last year, NBC signed a massive new media rights deal with the Big Ten Conference taking part of the rights that had once belonged to Disney and ESPN. That means that every week, NBCUniversal will broadcast a prime-time Big Ten game on NBC and exclusive games on the company’s streaming service Peacock, which you can get for $5.99 or $11.99 per month.

Like with the Big Ten Network, every team in the league will have a game on Peacock at some point this season; we don’t yet know when Ohio State’s will be, but the team will be on NBC for the first time in the new deal tonight.

So, if you are looking to stream the game, DIRECTV STREAM is your best option. The live TV streaming service has the only guaranteed multi-day free trial in the industry and provides the most top cable channels of all of its competitors. The basic, Entertainment package comes with all of the major network channels — all of which have college football — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. It also has ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Then, if you want to upgrade, other packages include the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, Longhorn Network, and more.

What’s great about DIRECTV STREAM’s free trial is that you are able to sign up for whatever package you want for free. You don’t have to worry about being charged for upgraded plans. So, you can simply sign up for the top-tier Premier package — which normally costs $154.99 per month — enjoy all 140 channels for five days and then cancel.

Other Streaming Options for the Ohio State and Notre Dame Game:

Fubo: $84.99 per month, at least a one-day free trial

Sling TV: $40 per month, 50% off first month (NBC is only available in 11 media markets)

Peacock: $11.99 per month on Peacock Premium Plus (NBCU channels only)

Hulu + Live TV: $69.99 per month

YouTube TV: $72.99 per month

Join the conversation

Below is your Ohio State vs. Notre Dame 2023 game thread. Be respectful, be kind and — as always — keep it classy, BuckeyeNation. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s finish the season strong!

