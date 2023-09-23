Shocking! Majority of Buckeye fans think Ohio State will beat Notre Dame

Throughout the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Look, we know that Ohio State fans aren’t exactly known for their objectivity. So coming into tonight’s game, we wanted to check in with Buckeye Nation to get their thoughts on the matchup against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We asked two important questions in our weekly OSU fan survey, and, unsurprisingly, the respondents think the Buckeyes will win.

See the responses to our questions below, and if you have other thoughts, feel free to share them in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: Other than Kyle McCord, which player has to have a great game for Ohio State to beat Notre Dame?

I don’t mind this pick, but I honestly don’t know if I think that there is one specific non-quarterback guy that has to play especially well for OSU to win tonight. Obviously, a bunch of guys can’t play poorly, but the Buckeyes have so much talent spread around the roster, if TreVeyon Henderson doesn’t have a lights-out game, Chip Tranayum or Miyan Williams could.

If J.T. Tuimoloau doesn’t get pressure on Sam Hartman, Jack Sawyer, Mike Hall Jr., Tyleik Williams, or someone else could. So, while I am totally comfortable with Trey getting one-third of the votes here, I’m not sure it’s a fair question, because if everybody plays as well as they did last week, anybody’s improved play could spell the difference.

Question 2: What do you think happens against Notre Dame on Saturday?

Earlier in the week, I answered some questions for our friends at SB Nation’s Notre Dame site One Foot Down. While I reserved my right to change my pick, I went with the Buckeyes 34, ND 27. But when I heard Ryan Day say that he was going to “let it rip” on his radio show on Thursday and then that old brain-rotted windbag Lou Holtz essentially called out the entire OSU program on Friday, I changed my mind.

I concede that at times Day coaches and calls plays too timidly, but if he is truly going to go full Clemson and Georiga gameplan, then I don’t see how Notre Dame keeps up. So, on our “Tailgate” podcast this morning, I changed my pick to go Good Guys 42, Drunk Leprichans 24.

Here the full “Tailgate” podcast here: