Stick to Sports Podcast: Is it okay to sleep through the game to save your nerves?

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Tonight, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will go on the road to take on the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It is inarguably the biggest game of the first half of the Buckeyes’ season, but our own Jami Jurich is choosing not to watch. She will be in London and since the game starts at 12:30 a.m. BST on Sunday, so instead of subjecting herself to the stress of watching the game in the middle of the night, she is going to sleep through it and just check out the score when she wakes up.

Not exactly what most OSU fans and alums will be doing during the game, but take care of your mental health, I guess, Jami!

Jami’s Recommendation: “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann:

https://www.davidgrann.com/book/killers-of-the-flower-moon

Matt’s Recommendation: “Dark Winds” on AMC and AMC+:

https://www.amcplus.com/pages/dark-winds

Connect with Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com