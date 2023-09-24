Instant Recap Pod: HOLY CRAP! That just happened! Ohio State Stuns Notre Dame

On LGHL Instant Recap Pods, Land-Grant Holy Land writers break down Ohio State games just minutes after the action ends. They bring you the biggest stats, storylines, and moments of the game before the players make it back to the locker room.

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba are breaking down No. 6 Ohio State’s thrilling 17-4 (practically) walk-off victory over the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In a game that ran the full gamut of emotions, the incredible and inconceivable final drive leaves all Buckeye fans feeling giddy and relieved. The final score doesn’t erase any of the failures that we saw earlier in the game, but it does remind us of what the team is capable of when hitting on all cylinders.

Despite two back-to-back excruciating drives in the second half, the OSU defense proved that they are markedly better than the version we’ve seen in recent years, and holding that ND offense to just 14 points deserves to be celebrated. And while there are qualms to discuss with the offensive play calling (again), Kyle McCord deserves a ton of credit for how he managed that final, game-winning drive.

