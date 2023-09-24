Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Timely toughness, Kardiac Kyle lead Ohio State to all-time victory

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck prove their toughness and grit in discussing Ohio State’s thrilling, blue-collar victory at Notre Dame.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Buckeyes found a way to get it done in a hostile road environment... Despite a few head-scratching calls and short-yardage troubles that continue to (apparently) put Ryan Day’s brain in a pretzel. Will OSU ever figure out the ‘easy’ stuff, or is this just sort of what their fans need to come to grips with?

Puzzling strategy and occasional stubbornness aside, how about the Scarlet and Gray finding a way!? The guys give credit to Jim Knowles for a smart game plan, as well as Kyle McCord for having the fortitude, gumption, and moxie to make big throws in big moments.

And finally, while there were no titles on the line in South Bend, this victory felt like an all-timer for Buckeye Nation. As did the WWE-ish promo delivered by Day as he walked off the field. The hosts are hopeful that this win in the presence of Touchdown Jesus gives Ohio State plenty of confidence moving forward.

