Stock Market Report: Buckeyes win, then they lose, and then they win again

That was certainly a game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) in South Bend to earn its marquee victory to this point. Now that we have all had time to breathe and celebrate a great win, we can start to look at the performances that we witnessed.

The defense was great throughout, and the offense made the plays they needed to to get the win. So, let’s take a look at some stocks you should buy and ignore as the Buckeyes head into the bye-week.

Blue Chip Stocks

Mad Ryan Day: We all have been asking for it ever since we saw Day during the Georgia game, and we got it again during and after the Notre Dame game. The comments Lou Holtz made were not insane or overly egregious, and it was just a former ball coach firing up a team.

However, whatever he said really fired up Ryan Day, and it showed in his postgame press comments. He defended his guys and showed the emotion that all fans enjoy seeing from their head coach. I just want to see that every game. Manufactured bulletin board material is what the greats have done in their careers to help motivate them, why not Ohio State doing it?

Solid Investments

Kyle McCord: Was McCord perfect? No, he wasn’t. But he was exactly what he needed to be in the moment against Notre Dame, and that is all you can ask from a young quarterback.

He made some key throws down the stretch, ignored the mistakes that he almost made, and continued to look forward. Even though they couldn’t get Marvin Harrison Jr. going, McCord turned to Emeka Egbuka and Cade Stover to get the job done. He may not be Justin Fields or CJ Stroud (yet), but he can absolutely lead this team to the promise land, along with complimentary football from a seemingly improved defense.

Tyleik Williams: Williams has been the best defender on the front four all season, and that continued against Notre Dame. He was stuffing run holes, was the only guy getting any pressure on Sam Hartman, and even almost had an interception that just had a little too mustard on it for the big man.

If this team wants to beat Penn State or Michigan, the defensive front will be key in that journey. Williams has stepped up to the plate this year so far and made his force known. They will need to him to keep this up as the others on the line find their footing.

Junk Bonds

The Broadcast: I am usually not one that really cares about the broadcast or complains about it because, in general, any time you have a live TV broadcast for almost four hours, some mistakes are bound to happen.

But with the announcers continuously saying it was Kyle McCord’s fourth start (it was his fifth), Noah Eagle calling Jesse Mirco ‘Jesse Micro’, to them having multiple plays where they didn’t see where the ball was (Todd Blackledge called a fumble when there wasn’t, with a couple of other things) and then there was the pass to Marvin Harrison that was ruled incomplete, and when looking over it, they were looking at the wrong thing the entire time. All that among other things that were inaccurate or they didn't see what was going on.

I fully recognize a lot of this is nit-picky, and I accept that, but one thing after another just made it tough to listen to after four quarters. I will give them both a second chance, but they are on thin ice.

Buy/Sell

Buy: Buckeye’s playoff chances. With this win, Ohio State cemented itself as one of the top teams in the country. To most people they already were, but now they are on the fast track to the College Football Playoff with some more solid play. The three big games that remain are Penn State, Michigan, and then — if they win both those — the Big Ten Championship.

So far this year, there are a lot of really good teams, but no great teams. If Ohio State can really get going in the right direction, maybe they can be one of those great teams.

Buy: Lathan Ransom: Ransom was all over the field against Notre Dame, and he is turning into a real nightmare for opposing offenses. Ransom was all over the talented Notre Dame run game, including stopping Sam Hartman on the most important play of the game.

Ransom had 14 tackles and made an impact on even more plays than that. He was great at times last season, but his consistency was a little off. Now, he is putting himself in a position to be a leader of the defense and one of the best players on a much-improved defense.

Sell: Overthinking. I truly believe Ryan Day is a good playcaller. And whether you believe he should or should not be calling plays, for now he is. And we have seen him call plenty of good ball games. But on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1, running the ball horizontally is the definition of overthinking it. I think sometimes he tries to overthink the game a little bit, and it can come back to hurt the team. Creativity is a good thing, but just take what you are given sometimes.