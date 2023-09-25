Get Brutus Bobbleheads for all your favorite Ohio State sports and more!

Heading into the Ohio State football team’s bye week, now is a nice time to remember that the great university that we root for sponsors far more sports than just football. To help deliver that point home, our friends at FOCO have announced an incredible collection of 15 Ohio State Brutus sports-themed bobbleheads.

Each one shows our beloved nut-head mascot sporting the kit of the individual sport and standing atop a sport-specific platform. While I am a little salty that there is no bobblehead to commemorate OSU’s best athletic dynasty, synchronized swimming, the rest of the options are pretty great. You can pick from football, basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, marching band, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis, field hockey, ice hockey, gymnastics, graduation, and a Christmas Brutus to boot.

Every figure is individually numbered and has a limited quantity. The bobbleheads are hand-painted and stand seven inches tall and retail for $70.

FOCO has been killing it with Ohio State bobbleheads over the past year. Earlier this month, they introduced Snoopy and Charlie Brown Buckeye bobblehead, and in August, they introduced a Brutus training camp bobblehead and for Memorial Day, the company released an “I Want You” Uncle Sam-inspired Brutus bobblehead. Those followed the NFL Draft, when FOCO released figures to celebrate the selections of C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Then, last fall, they released an absolute must-have Brutus “Then and Now” bobblehead featuring the current and original versions of everybody’s favorite poisonous nut!

And in October 2022, to celebrate Halloween, the company released a “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobblehead featuring our boy Brutus in a picture-perfect Spooky Season costume. The company also released a Thanksgiving Day Parade-inspired Brutus bobblehead and a Brutus in Christmas pajamas in front of the fireplace bobblehead. Also, last summer, FOCO released a very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead.

In addition, FOCO just released a pair of bobbleheads to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. One features Brutus, while the other shows Woody Hayes strutting above The Horseshoe. Also, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their bobbleheads released last August.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate the final unofficial season before college football than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.

And, if actually care about teams other than Ohio State, FOCO has some other college team Peanut options that you might be interested in as well.