Ohio State offers four-star DL, makes cut for 2025 WR

Ohio State is now 4-0 following a win against Notre Dame in what was a thrilling finish. The Buckeyes got an impressive win Saturday, but there is still plenty of areas this team needs to improve on if it is going to be crowned National Champion at the end of the season.

Because of this, the majority of the headlines surrounding the Buckeyes will focus on this year’s roster. However, Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff know a key ingredient for continued success is recruiting so the staff never takes a day off.

Ohio State offers four-star DL

Ohio State is putting the finishing touches on its 2024 recruiting class, which means the staff is in the thick of it when it comes to 2025. The Buckeyes are off to a quick start in next year’s class with a commitment from four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair. Ohio State is looking to add to this class and has targeted a group of blue-chip recruits.

The Buckeyes have made the defensive line a group of priority in next year’s class. The team has already offered 11 prospects at the position, and on Monday the Buckeyes sent out another scholarship offer to a blue-chip prospect in four-star DL Landon Rink (Cypress, TX / Cy-Fair).

Ohio State joins an impressive group of suitors for Rink, joining the likes of Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Duke, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, USC, etc.

It is still relatively early in Rink’s recruitment but the home state school Texas seemingly has an early lead in this one, with Texas A&M close behind. The Longhorns hold both of the predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but Texas A&M and Oklahoma have been increasing their interest in him as of late.

Rink is having an impressive junior season of play so far and he is starting to see more nationwide attention, including from the Buckeyes. It will be important for Ohio State to get him on campus in the next year and a half if the team is going to be successful in poaching Rink from Texas.

Rink is the No. 31 DL prospect and is the No. 289 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 46 recruit out of Texas.

2025 four-star WR has Ohio State as a top school

It is no secret that Brian Hartline has made Ohio State the premier school for wide receivers. The Buckeyes have sent multiple first round picks to the NFL as of late, and will likely send two more following this season.

Hartline and Ohio State are using this success as a recruiting tool and it seems to be working, as one of the Buckeyes main priorities at the position in next year’s class listed the team in his top ten schools.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Nae’shaun Montgomery is down to Schools!



The 6’3 175 WR from West Palm Beach, FL is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 10 WR)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/NSlkLt2AZh pic.twitter.com/fpT2qH7VIu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 24, 2023

2025 four-star WR Nae’shaun Montgomery (West Palm Beach, FL / Cardinal Newman) listed his top ten schools over the weekend and included Ohio State, Miami, Florida, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon and Penn State.

Ohio State offered Montgomery back in May, but he has not yet found his way to Columbus to visit with the team. It would be a surprise if Ohio State is unable to get him on campus this season for a game, but if they are unable to, it will not be due to a lack of effort.

Montgomery is the No. 11 WR and the No. 64 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 10 recruit from Florida.

Quick Hits

Ohio State missed out on its biggest remaining target in the 2024 recruiting class when five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker (Santa Ana, CA / Mater Dei) committed to Texas over Ohio State, Florida State, Oregon and Nebraska.