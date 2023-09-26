Silver Bullets Podcast: Notre Dame rewind and a walk through the other Big Ten results

Ohio State survived a difficult road test in a tough environment with Saturday’s 17-14 win at Notre Dame at literally the last second. The Buckeyes may have taken six years off our lives in a nailbiter that didn’t seem to need to be one for much of the game, but at least the team emerged with its undefeated record intact. It was a fantastic growing experience for quarterback Kyle McCord, who put on his big boy pants and led the team down the field for a clutch winning touchdown on the road, converting multiple gotta-have-it plays on the final drive.

We break down a win to remember with all of the key plays, big performances, and curious coaching decisions (from both sides) that contributed to the outcome of this game. We also look back to see how our predictions and picks to click made out.

Following our lengthy discussion of an absurdly entertaining Top 10 matchup, we discuss how the rest of the Big Ten teams made out over the weekend. There were some surprising scores around the league, but perhaps none bigger than Minnesota blowing a three-touchdown lead against Northwestern. Indiana got a scare but prevailed, and Iowa didn’t show up in Happy Valley against what had previously been a vulnerable-looking Penn State squad. And Maryland is off to a great start while Michigan State is in free fall.

