Uncut: Holtmann, McGuff both looking to improve upon 2023 postseason successes

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from the Monday, Sept. 25 Ohio State basketball media day. Both the men’s coach Chris Holtmann and women’s coach Kevin McGuff were on hand to talk about their teams and their upcoming seasons with the assembled media. Holtmann discusses how Bruce Thornton has become the face of the program while shouldering much of the leadership responsibility and how the physical transformations of Zed Key and Felix Okpara have led to a considerable increase in frontcourt depth.

McGuff talks about the new faces that he has added via the transfer portal and how they will impact the team as it looks to build upon their Elite Eight performance a season ago.

